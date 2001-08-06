Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 15 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jun 20 - 11:55 AM

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Coach Rehbein passes away

Tragedy hit the Patriots training camp when quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein died suddenly Monday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Aug 06, 2001 at 07:32 AM
            [
12838.jpg

]()

            Tragedy hit the Patriots training camp when quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein died suddenly Monday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rehbein, 46, had a cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that was first detected in 1988. His death was related to the heart muscle having stopped squeezing even though it was being electrically paced. Extensive resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

"This is a very difficult day for the New England Patriots and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Dick Rehbein," Head Coach Bill Belichick said. "Dick was the kindest and most decent of men, who cherished his family and his career as an NFL coach. He was respected and admired professionally, by players and coaches alike and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Rehbein family always."

            [
12844.jpg

]()

            A 23-year veteran of coaching in the NFL, Rehbein was in his second season with New England after spending four seasons with the New York Giants. Prior to coming to the Patriots he had coached with several members of the current staff. He was on the same New York staff with Belichick, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel. Also with the Giants that year was inside linebackers coach Pepper Johnson, then a linebacker. Rehbein coached the tight ends for New York in 1992.

Quarterback Drew Bledsoe released a statement about Rehbein, calling him a great family man, friend and coach. Under Rehbein's instruction last season Bledsoe had a career-low 13 interceptions.

"I think it's obvious that we've suffered a tremendous loss today with the loss of Coach Rehbein," Bledsoe said. "I think anybody that knew the man knows that the greatest loss is that of his wife and his two daughters because he was first and foremost a great family man.

"Every time we came into his office, he wanted to know about our family and he wanted to tell us about his family. He was very excited that his oldest daughter was working down here at camp so that he could have extra time to spend with her, which as many of you know coaches don't get very much of.

"Personally, it's a great loss because he was a good friend, he was a good man and he was an excellent football coach. He was the kind of guy who found a way, even in the hard times, to make you look forward to coming to work. And I speak for all the quarterbacks in saying that we will miss him very, very much."

A Division II All-American and four-year starter at center for Ripon College in Wisconsin, Rehbein began coaching as Green Bay's special teams coach in 1979, and he stayed there until 1983. After one season with the USFL's Los Angeles Express in 1984, he spent eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before moving on to New York in 1992.

            [
001094.jpg

]()

            Rehbein is survived by his wife, Pam, and two daughters, Betsy and Sarabeth.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13: "I think there is growth every year"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 6/12: "I have been really pleased with all the playmakers on our team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12: "We're all trying to prove ourselves"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, June 12, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising