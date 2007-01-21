Colts up end New England, 38-34

The interception return put New England up 21-3 with 9:25 left in the first half.

The New England defense showed no mercy, forcing Manning out of the pocket and into a slide on first down for a loss of 1 after the Colts got the ball back. On second down, Rosevelt Colvin shot through the middle for a sack of 11. After a delay penalty on Indy brought up third and 24 from the 3, Manning looked deep down the sideline to Harrison but once again, Samuel was there for the break-up.

Just a terrible call on Brown stalled the next Patriots drive that started inside Colts territory after the ensuing punt. On third and 6, Brady connected with Ben Watson for the first down but Brown was flagged for offensive pass interference when he ran into the Colts defender off the line. The call set New England back 10 yards and they never recovered, having to punt the ball back to Indy with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

Manning went into his hurry-up and starting from his 12, heated up with passes to Wayne, Harrison and Aaron Moorehead, moving swiftly down the field as the Patriots gave prevent cushion. A 12-yarder to Dallas Clark took things down to the Patriots 6 yard line with 24 seconds left. On first and goal, Dominic Rhodes was stuffed for a loss of 2. Next, Clark had a sure touchdown bang off his chest and incomplete. With 15 seconds left, Manning was running out of time. Wayne was in single coverage with Hobbs and Manning tried to lead him but the ball fell over the reach of the Colts wide receiver as a flag flew. The call was pass interference on Hobbs but after a referee conference, the flag was picked up since it was clear to at least one of the refs that Wayne tripped with no contact coming from Hobbs. The incomplete brought up fourth down and another Vinatieri field goal to close out the first half proceedings with the Patriots holding a commanding 21-6 lead.

Indy got the first crack at offense in the second half and in a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes, Manning finally put six points on the board going 76 yards in 14 plays. Running by Rhodes started things off and then Manning went to the air inside on the Patriots side of the field. The scoring play was a 1-yard Manning keep.

Just like that Indy and its crowd were back in the game. A three and out by New England further gave hope to the home team as Todd Sauerbrun boomed a 58-yard punt and the Colts had the ball back on their 24 down by only eight points.

Suddenly, it was if the Patriots defense that had played so stout in the first half, never came out of the locker room. Manning engineered a 7-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dan Klecko of all people. It was a Hobbs pass interference call in the end zone, an 18-yard play, that put the ball on the 1. Indy successfully went for two and the tie, with Manning hitting Harrison for the conversion.

New England needed something, anything, to stop madness and it came on the next play. Hobbs fielded the kickoff a yard deep in the end zone. Hobbs headed out and immediately saw daylight up the right side. The speedy corner was off and not down until he was tackled at the Colts 21.

On second down, Brady hit Brown for 17 yards to the 5. Dillon lost a yard on the next play and Caldwell dropped a touchdown on second down. On third, Brady had plenty of time as the Colts flooded the end zone with coverage. Finally, Brady spotted Gaffney along the back of the end zone and fired high. Gaffney hauled it down but was hit just as one foot landed in bounds. The play on the field was ruled a touchdown as the refs determined Gaffney was pushed out of bounds. Tony Dungy challenged the play and it went into review.

The play stood and the Patriots took a 28-21 lead while the Colts lost what could be a valuable timeout in a close game.

The Colts offense was at it again as the game entered the fourth quarter. They were making things look easy with Rhodes the main man catching three passes for 11, 13 and 9 yards down to the Patriots 35. As the fourth quarter opened, it was second and 1 for Manning and he handed to Addai for 3 and the first down. Now with first and 10 from the 32, Manning lofted a beautiful pass that only Clark could catch and the tight end did just that 23 yards downfield. Two plays later from the 2, Rhodes carried, lost the ball and it was recovered in the end zone by the Colts Jeff Saturday for a touchdown, mimicking Mankins' first quarter gift.

New England played it conservative on its next possession and netted only 8 yards and a three and out. For the first time since their first possession of the game, the Colts had the ball and a chance to take the lead.

That chance was squandered as Manning tripped dropping back on second and 10 from his 22 for a loss of 7. An incomplete on third forced the punt and for the first time in what seemed like a very long time, the Patriots defense stopped the Colts offense.

Brown fielded the punt and his return and a penalty on the Colts kick team gave New England first and 10 at the Colts 43.

Brady went right to his wide receivers, hitting Caldwell and Jabar Gaffney for 16 and 14 yards down to the 13. Once there, Brown was called for an illegal shift penalty. Still, on first and 15, Caldwell was wide open for what would have been at least 10 yards but he dropped the easy catch and the drive stalled. Stephen Gostkowski gave New England a 31-28 lead on a 27-yard field goal with 7:35 left to play.

Manning wasted no time. He hit Clark down the middle seam for 48 yards the Patriots 23. New England held from there but Vinatieri's third field goal of the game knotted the score at 31 with now 5:31 left.

Another good Hobbs return of a kickoff (41 yards) gave his team first and 10 at the 46. On first down Brady lofted a pass over the Colts linebackers that Graham caught for 25 yards. Aside from an Evans third and 10 run for 4 yards, that was it, however. Gostkowski came on for a 43-yard attempt and nailed it.