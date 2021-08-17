Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

PHILADELPHIA – The Patriots and Eagles cut their second of two joint practices short on Tuesday, working out for just under 90 minutes at the steamy NovaCare Complex. While the Patriots have traditionally been conducting practices that have been roughly two hours in length, sometimes slightly longer, the Eagles under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni have been stopping at about 90 minutes.

Bill Belichick explained how the teams spoke beforehand and some compromises were made, and it's possible that one dealt with the length of the workouts. As for the work on the field, Belichick was pleased with the effort on Monday and felt the level of physicality was good.

"Coach [Nick] Sirianni and I talked about that before practice," Belichick said. "Talked about it after practice. I think the working tempo was good, and I think we all got a lot out of practice. I think they felt like they did. I know we felt like we did, and it was very similar. Honestly, probably as similar as we could get to the way we would have practiced without Philadelphia if we just practiced with ourselves. I think that's an important part of developing your team is learning how to practice and practicing so that you get better, the guy you're working against gets better, both sides of the ball get better.

"At the same time, it's not a full speed level, but it's a level where we can work and improve and try to minimize the risk to having a lot of guys on the ground and having piles and things like that. That's how we practice. It's obvious that's how the Eagles practice. I thought we had a good working practice."

That was the case again on Tuesday despite the shortened time on the field. Belichick talked about the need for improvement each day and explained how things would change to the red zone.

"I'd say the big thing for today is what we're doing is a lot different than what we did yesterday," he said. "Really all our work today is going to be in the red area. Of course, some of the fundamentals are the same, but there are a lot of things that are different down there. It all happens at a much more condensed space, whichever side of the ball you're on. It doesn't matter. We'll get a lot of snaps in the red area. Probably as many as we would in a couple normal weeks of practice against a different team with different players in a different scheme, so this will be a really valuable learning day like yesterday was for us as well."