Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 20 | 03:50 PM - 11:59 PM

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Fan Club of the Month: Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Fans Club Zócalo D.F.

Jul 05, 2017 at 05:43 AM
lauren-williams-headshot2015
Lauren Williams

Lifestyle Staff Writer

todos_los_fan_zocalo_afuera_del_estadio.jpg

There are about four months until the Patriots take the field at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. But before the world gets to see the team take on the Raiders in November, Patriots fans across the border got a chance to meet Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

Fans from the Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Fans Club Zócalo D.F. fan club greeted the two wide receivers with loud cheers of "Pats, let's go! Pats, let's go! Pats, let's go!"

"There was lots of emotion. We were very excited. This is the first time that our idols visited us, and having them close was very exciting. They were about two yards away," founder of the club Victor Barron said.

Every Sunday the club meets at "La Cueva" (The Cave) at the restaurant CostiArracheras in the heart of Mexico City to watch the Patriots take the field. There, fans can order the "Brady Burger," which is reserved for only Patriots fans. Showing their pride for the team is one of the most important things for the fan club.

foto_adentro_del_campo_del_azteca_2c2ccomite.jpg

"It means to have a very strong passion, and rooting for a powerful team that is a champion is very emotional," Victor said. "It's a great feeling. In order for us to feel like true fans, we need to gather together as a group. To us, it means that you're a true fan when you gather together and share your passion."

While cheering on the team during the season is the perfect way to show their love for the team, coming up with creative ways to demonstrate their enthusiasm between seasons is a top priority. Recently, fans headed over to Estadio Azteca to shoot a video to welcome the Patriots to Mexico City.

Decked out in their red, white and blue Patriots gear, the group gathered outside of the stadium, played some football and gave their loudest "Let's go!"

foto_adentro_de_estadio.jpg

The team isn't the only group of people who the fan club cheers for. Every Sunday when the Patriots step onto the field, the fan club takes the opportunity to celebrate the birthdays of its members. Together, they eat, dance and try to make the day special for everyone by handing out gifts.

Though this club is made up of 200 individual fans, they view themselves as one entity.

"We are fans as a group," Victor said.

As the days inch closer to Nov. 19, the group looks forward to sharing that attitude with the rest of Patriots Nation. With more and more fans getting ready to head across the border to see the Patriots take on the Raiders, Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Fans Club Zócalo D.F. cannot wait to share the city that they love with other fans.

"If you like we can wait with a party in The Cave on Nov. 18," Victor said.

Until then, the club will continue to meet with each other around the city and the country to show off their love for the Patriots.

Interested in joining or starting your own fan club? Check out our Fan Club and Bar Registry.

Related Content

news

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Jason Scheinbart has made a name for himself with his signature "PATSWIN" license plate, and a few weeks ago, he made his longest road trip yet to see his team on the West Coast. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

Eight years later, Patriots fan hasn't forgotten Devin McCourty's kindness to her late stepfather 

When Kelsey Cunningham's stepfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, she would do anything to make him smile -- like reach out to Devin McCourty. 
news

Alaskan Patriots makes trek to Gillette Stadium for training camp

When the Patriots hosted Foxborough residents and season ticket holders for an in-stadium practice, it was a perfect opportunity for a dedicated Patriots fan to make her Gillette Stadium pilgrimage. 
news

As fans return to Pats Camp, so does local teen's attendance streak  

After a year without fans in the stands, a dedicated 14-year-old Patriots fan resumes his streak of attending Patriots training camp every day. 
news

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

A chance encounter led to an experience siblings Ian and Mariela Bonson will never forget, and Ian knew he needed to express his gratitude for Robert Kraft's random act of kindness. 
news

Meet Don Cox, the man who announced the Patriots first round draft pick

You may have been wondering who announced the Patriots first draft pick. We have the answer for you. 
news

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

A Reddit post speculates this iceberg looks like the Patriots mascot. What do you think? 
news

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Violinist Abe Dewing finally found a way to merge his love of the Patriots and classical music.
news

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Nick Avtges went to extreme lengths to see his sweetheart, Marion, amid the pandemic, and this week, he was surprised by Robert Kraft on the "Dr. Oz Show." 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

Patriots Pro Bowl update: Rosters to be announced Wednesday

With time to reflect, Belichick offers apology

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Colts presented by CarMax

How the Patriots can get back on track

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy 12/20: "We all know this is going to be a hard-fought game"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Brandon Bolden 12/20: "This is a team game. We all have to play for each other"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/20: "At the end of the day, I have to be the best me"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/20: "It obviously was a frustrating game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 20th, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising