Fan Club of the Month: Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Fans Club Zócalo D.F.

The team isn't the only group of people who the fan club cheers for. Every Sunday when the Patriots step onto the field, the fan club takes the opportunity to celebrate the birthdays of its members. Together, they eat, dance and try to make the day special for everyone by handing out gifts.

Though this club is made up of 200 individual fans, they view themselves as one entity.

"We are fans as a group," Victor said.

As the days inch closer to Nov. 19, the group looks forward to sharing that attitude with the rest of Patriots Nation. With more and more fans getting ready to head across the border to see the Patriots take on the Raiders, Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra Fans Club Zócalo D.F. cannot wait to share the city that they love with other fans.

"If you like we can wait with a party in The Cave on Nov. 18," Victor said.