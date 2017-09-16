Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 02 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 05 - 11:55 PM

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Game Preview: Patriots at Saints

The New England Patriots travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

Sep 15, 2017 at 11:40 PM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-1)
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mercedes-Benz Superdome (73,000)

PATRIOTS: Download Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games
SAINTS:Opponent Release| Roster | Depth Chart

The New England Patriots will try to rebound from their opening day loss when they travel to face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Last season, the Patriots finished the season with a perfect 8-0 road record. The Patriots 8-0 current road streak is second to the 12 straight road games the team won from Dec. 24, 2006, through Oct. 5, 2008. The Patriots 12-game road win streak is second in NFL history to the 18 road game win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).

New England will face New Orleans for the first time since Oct. 13, 2013, when Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Kenbrell Thompkins with five seconds left to lift the Patriots to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory at Gillette Stadium. It will be the Patriots first regular season trip to New Orleans since a 38-17 loss on Nov. 30, 2009.

SERIES HISTORY

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's first game as owner of the team was a 1994 preseason game at Foxboro Stadium against the Saints. The Patriots won that game 24-6.

The two teams will meet this week in New Orleans in the 13th meeting ever and the first meeting since the Patriots 30-27 win against the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 13, 2013.

The Patriots lead the all-time series, 9-4. The Patriots are 4-1 overall against the Saints in New Orleans, including 3-1 at the Superdome.

TALE OF THE TAPE

**2016 REGULAR SEASON****NEW ENGLAND****NEW ORLEANS**
Record14-27-9
Divisional Standings1st3rd
Total Yards Gained6,1806,816
Total Offense (Rank)386.3 (4)426.0 (1)
Rush Offense117.0 (7)108.9 (16)
Pass Offense269.3 (4)317.1 (1)
Points Per Game27.5 (3)29.3 (2)
Touchdowns Scored5155
Third Down Conversion Pct.45.848.6
Team Passer Rating109.5102.5
Total Yards Allowed5,2236,006
Total Defense (Rank)326.4 (8)375.4 (27)
Rush Defense88.6 (3t)101.6 (14)
Pass Defense237.9 (12)273.8 (32)
Points Allowed/Game15.6(1)28.3 (31)
Touchdowns Allowed2751
Third Down Defense (Pct.)36.943.3
Field Goals Made/Attempted27/3228/34
Possession Avg.31:1329:03
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost24/14827/184
Sacks Made/Yards34/22730/213
Passing TD/Int. (Off.)32/238/15
Passing TD/Int. (Def.)21/1327/9
Penalties Against/Yards93/819107/969
Punts/Avg.72/44.757/48.3
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio+12 (3)-3 (23)

POINTS PARADE

The New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints are the two highest scoring NFL teams since the 2010 season.

MOST POINTS SCORED SINCE 2010

New England Patriots, 3,433
New Orleans Saints, 3,103
Green Bay Packers, 3,101
Denver Broncos, 2,934
Atlanta Falcons, 2,871

PATRIOTS IN NEW ORLEANS

The Patriots have played in three Super Bowls in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome, the home of the Saints. The 1985 Patriots qualified for the first Super Bowl in team history, but lost to the Chicago Bears, 46-10. In 1996, the Patriots reached their second Super Bowl in the Crescent City and fell to the Green Bay Packers, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI. New England returned to the Big Easy for Super Bowl XXXVI and defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, to claim the first NFL title in team history.

ROAD WARRIORS

The 2016 Patriots finished 8-0 on the road for the second time in team history. The only other season the Patriots went undefeated on the road was in 2007 with an 8-0 record. The Patriots join San Francisco (3 times) as the only NFL teams with two 8-0 undefeated road seasons.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhof and directed by Mike Arnold.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and John Robinson will call the game.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Friday, August 26 at 8:15 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

The Patriots host the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 19 at 7 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

The Patriots will open the preseason hosting the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 11 at 7 PM ET.

news

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15pm EST.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots will close the regular season with a trip to Miami as they look to keep the momentum going.

news

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 2 at 1 PM.

news

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

The New England Patriots travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday night.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a divisional matchup against the Bills.

news

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1 PM EST.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The New England Patriots travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1 PM EST.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/4: "Excited for opening day"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Sunday, August 4, 2022.

Sights and Sounds from Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy

Enjoy the sights and sounds from the annual Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy, featuring remarks by Bill Belichick and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Jakobi Meyers 9/1: "We all understand the role we play"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 9/1: "Versatility is a huge thing for us"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

Go behind the scenes with Patriots and Gillette Stadium staff members as they break down what it takes to prepare and execute 2022 Training Camp including creating endless fan entertainment and experiences, providing exclusive media access and making unforgettable family memories for fans, players and coaches from across New England.

Press Pass: Making The Roster Cut

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising