Game Preview: Patriots at Saints

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-1)
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mercedes-Benz Superdome (73,000)
The New England Patriots will try to rebound from their opening day loss when they travel to face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.
Last season, the Patriots finished the season with a perfect 8-0 road record. The Patriots 8-0 current road streak is second to the 12 straight road games the team won from Dec. 24, 2006, through Oct. 5, 2008. The Patriots 12-game road win streak is second in NFL history to the 18 road game win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).
New England will face New Orleans for the first time since Oct. 13, 2013, when Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Kenbrell Thompkins with five seconds left to lift the Patriots to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory at Gillette Stadium. It will be the Patriots first regular season trip to New Orleans since a 38-17 loss on Nov. 30, 2009.
SERIES HISTORY
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's first game as owner of the team was a 1994 preseason game at Foxboro Stadium against the Saints. The Patriots won that game 24-6.
The two teams will meet this week in New Orleans in the 13th meeting ever and the first meeting since the Patriots 30-27 win against the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 13, 2013.
The Patriots lead the all-time series, 9-4. The Patriots are 4-1 overall against the Saints in New Orleans, including 3-1 at the Superdome.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|**2016 REGULAR SEASON**
|**NEW ENGLAND**
|**NEW ORLEANS**
|Record
|14-2
|7-9
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|3rd
|Total Yards Gained
|6,180
|6,816
|Total Offense (Rank)
|386.3 (4)
|426.0 (1)
|Rush Offense
|117.0 (7)
|108.9 (16)
|Pass Offense
|269.3 (4)
|317.1 (1)
|Points Per Game
|27.5 (3)
|29.3 (2)
|Touchdowns Scored
|51
|55
|Third Down Conversion Pct.
|45.8
|48.6
|Team Passer Rating
|109.5
|102.5
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,223
|6,006
|Total Defense (Rank)
|326.4 (8)
|375.4 (27)
|Rush Defense
|88.6 (3t)
|101.6 (14)
|Pass Defense
|237.9 (12)
|273.8 (32)
|Points Allowed/Game
|15.6(1)
|28.3 (31)
|Touchdowns Allowed
|27
|51
|Third Down Defense (Pct.)
|36.9
|43.3
|Field Goals Made/Attempted
|27/32
|28/34
|Possession Avg.
|31:13
|29:03
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|24/148
|27/184
|Sacks Made/Yards
|34/227
|30/213
|Passing TD/Int. (Off.)
|32/2
|38/15
|Passing TD/Int. (Def.)
|21/13
|27/9
|Penalties Against/Yards
|93/819
|107/969
|Punts/Avg.
|72/44.7
|57/48.3
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+12 (3)
|-3 (23)
POINTS PARADE
The New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints are the two highest scoring NFL teams since the 2010 season.
MOST POINTS SCORED SINCE 2010
New England Patriots, 3,433
New Orleans Saints, 3,103
Green Bay Packers, 3,101
Denver Broncos, 2,934
Atlanta Falcons, 2,871
PATRIOTS IN NEW ORLEANS
The Patriots have played in three Super Bowls in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome, the home of the Saints. The 1985 Patriots qualified for the first Super Bowl in team history, but lost to the Chicago Bears, 46-10. In 1996, the Patriots reached their second Super Bowl in the Crescent City and fell to the Green Bay Packers, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI. New England returned to the Big Easy for Super Bowl XXXVI and defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, to claim the first NFL title in team history.
ROAD WARRIORS
The 2016 Patriots finished 8-0 on the road for the second time in team history. The only other season the Patriots went undefeated on the road was in 2007 with an 8-0 record. The Patriots join San Francisco (3 times) as the only NFL teams with two 8-0 undefeated road seasons.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhof and directed by Mike Arnold.
NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and John Robinson will call the game.
RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.