The Patriots are preparing for a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, and New England has ruled out four players for Sunday's game.

On Friday, the Patriots ruled out QB Drake Maye (fibula), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder), and CB Carlton Davis III (knee). New England is also listing DT Christian Barmore (knee), FB Reggie Gilliam (knee), OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol), and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) as questionable for Week 12. After both players returned to practice this week, the Patriots must decide by Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline whether to activate Vera-Tucker for Sunday's game.

For now, the Patriots haven't placed starting QB Drake Maye (fibula) on injured reserve. However, as expected, Maye won't play this week after reportedly breaking his fibula in a Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich. Although the situation is fluid, the Patriots might keep Maye on the active roster because they have limited IR-return designations. New England has already used seven of its eight IR-return designations, so Maye could stay on the 53-man roster, leaving the door open for him to play again this season.

Although the Patriots are without their star quarterback and top receiver, the health of the offense around backup QB Tommy DeVito is trending positively. Earlier this week, Vera-Tucker returned to practice after a four-game stint on injured reserve. The free-agent addition was having a solid first season as the Patriots starting left guard, ranking 13th among interior offensive linemen in pass-blocking win rate (92%). In five full games prior to his injury, Vera-Tucker had allowed just one sack and 10 total pressures.

Vera-Tucker started the first five games of the season at left guard, playing between second-year LT Will Campbell and C Jared Wilson. The Pats O-Line was improving with its new-look left side. With C/G Ben Brown (right) and Vera-Tucker (left) possibly returning at guard, the Patriots could have their most used offensive line combination available for Sunday's game: LT Will Campbell, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Jared Wilson, RG Ben Brown, and RT Morgan Moses.

This season, that five-man unit has played 105 snaps together, the most of any Patriots offensive line combination. The group has allowed a 41.7% pressure rate while New England has averaged 4.4 yards per rush. Besides top RG Mike Onwenu (ankle), who remains on injured reserve, the Patriots could have four-fifths of the offensive line they envisioned having this season in front of DeVito, which is a positive development.

After injuring his shoulder in Week 6, WR Romeo Doubs returned to practice on Tuesday. However, unlike Vera-Tucker, Doubs didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles and will need at least one more week before returning to game action. The Pats wideout was only a limited participant in two practices this week as he ramps back up for his return to the lineup, which is hopefully coming soon, but won't be this week in Los Angeles.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots continue to be without starting CB Carlton Davis III. Davis has only played in five games this season due to neck and knee injuries. New England will need to continue leaning on fourth-corner Charles Woods as their third corner alongside star CB Christian Gonzalez and NCB Marcus Jones. As depth, the Pats have rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada on the 53-man roster, while veteran Kindle Vildor is a practice-squad elevation option.

The Patriots need better secondary play moving forward than we saw when the Pats defense faced the Packers and Lions. More specifically, the Patriots were the fourth-best defense in man-coverage EPA in the first six weeks of the season (-0.42), but their efficiency has plummeted to 27th in man coverage over the last four weeks (+0.37). If the Patriots defense wants to return to form, they need to stabilize their staple man coverages.

As mentioned, the Patriots have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate Vera-Tucker from injured reserve and elevate players from the practice squad for Week 12. The Patriots roster is currently full, so they would need to make room for Vera-Tucker on the 53. One possibility would be placing Rouse, who has been sidelined with a concussion, on injured reserve since the Patriots are trending toward having four healthy guards in Brown, Vera-Tucker, Greg Van Roten, and Matt Pryor – we'll keep you updated.

The Patriots will take a cross-country flight Friday afternoon for Sunday's matchup vs. the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.