Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah

When Junior Cheerleader Hannah's school closed at the start of the pandemic, she and her mom decided to start a Kindness Rocks project for their neighborhood. They did it as a way to connect with their neighbors while maintaining social distancing, and to let everyone know that they were there for one another during this time of need, while bringing some kindness in a time when everyone could use it the most. The kids in the neighborhood have really loved it and really helped make the rock garden grow. People from other parts of town have come by to see the rocks and leave new ones as well.