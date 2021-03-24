Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Once Herron realized something was wrong, he didn't think. He just ran into action, yelling and causing attention, and pulling the attacker off the woman. Rogers said that after the attacker had been apprehended, Herron made sure to remove the victim from the scene to get space and begin to heal.

While the police weren't able to give much of an update on the case itself, representatives said that both Herron and Rogers were able to meet the woman they helped save on Saturday and that there "wasn't a dry eye in the room."

"I never thought in a thousand years that I would see her ever again, and a part of me was a little bit upset that didn't ask for a name just so I could just know the name," Herron said. "It was heartwarming to see her, but also gut-wrenching to see how she responded to the trauma and how she's dealing with it. No one should go through that. No one. She has a great support system, and I'm glad that she has that support system. It was emotional for me. It was emotional for everybody in the room to see her."