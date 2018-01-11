News Blitz 1/11: Final playoff preparations

There is plenty to talk about regarding the Patriots playoff opener Saturday night at Gillette Stadium against the Titans.

From a New England perspective, there are theories about the Patriots improving health and potential to be a better team in the postseason. On the other side, the breakdowns of the Titans and how they got to the second round of the postseason continue to evolve.

ESPN has Wise sounding a little about 76ers NBA star Joel Embiid when talking about his own rookie season. ESPN compares Matt Patricia and the three other defensive coordinators interviewed by the Cardinals for the team's head coaching job.

NFL.com has an interesting hot take saying it trusts Ben Roethlisberger more than Brady in the postseason. NFL.com's preview of the divisional round wishes the Titans luck in Foxborough.