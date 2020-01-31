News Blitz 1/31: Brady stays in Super Bowl weekend spotlight

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 31, 2020 at 09:37 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200131_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

After a day with an erroneous report that he was visiting schools in Tennessee, Tom Brady posted a cryptic picture to his social media accounts last night, sparking a wave of speculation and plenty of media members weighed in. Ryan Hannable of WEEI thinks it's all getting ridiculous. Hannable also relays Rob Gronkowski's stories of how hard last season was on him.

Tom E. Curran has a great breakdown of the realistic options out there for Brady with other teams and that there really isn't an easy, slam dunk outside of New England.

Andy Hart tries to figure out who Bill Belichick will be rooting for this weekend.

Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston relays Chris Long's story about Super Bowl 51 and the epic comeback the Patriots pulled off.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal hands out his grades for the 2019 Pats.

