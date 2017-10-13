Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Patriots sign final three draft picks

News Blitz 10/13: Kraft's anthem explanation

A roundup of Patriots news

Oct 13, 2017 at 04:12 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The ongoing debate over NFL players protesting during the national anthem was tackled this week by the BBC, which aired a lengthy feature on the matter. In it, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is quoted extensively. NBC Sports Boston provides a synopsis of Kraft's thoughts on the subject.

"I personally feel it's very important to respect our flag and our anthem," he said in part, "but I also respect the right of people in this country to make statements or protests, peacefully, in a way that's appropriate to them."

Kraft has been actively involved in the NFL's efforts to try to find a suitable resolution to what has become a weekly event at most NFL stadiums (although his Patriots have since ceased kneeling after several New England players did so on Sept. 24.

Elsewhere, a Boston Herald column addresses QB Tom Brady's injured left shoulder issue, and it's a dire assessment.

"To date, Brady officially has been hit 28 times and sacked 16... The only thing you can be sure of if that kind of assault persists," the author extrapolates, "is that Tom Brady's left shoulder won't be the only thing separated by the end of the season. So will his mind and very likely his right shoulder as well."

While we're on the injury topic, NESN.com does some investigative work on which Patriots rookies who are currently on inactive lists due to various injuries could return and potentially contribute to the 2017 team.

Meanwhile, co-captain Matthew Slater opens up about New England's special teams issues this season in a Boston Sports Journal piece.

"There have been a lot of moving parts all year long. Hopefully now, we're getting guys healthy, we have guys playing together for a little while, get some continuity going (and) clean up the penalties, which has been disappointing for us thus far," Slater admitted.

ESPN's blog offers an examination of the Patriots' running game this year minus LeGarrette Blount.

Perhaps most concerning has been that when the Patriots have needed to gain 1 yard, their results have been up and down. A few weeks ago, Bill Belichick noted, "If you can't get a yard in this league, then that's going to eventually catch up to you."

A MassLive blog post also examines the rushing issue, but from a different perspective.

Finally, a feel-good feature about the resurgence of WR Danny Amendola, courtesy WEEI.com.

"Amendola has gone from being No. 1 scapegoat in Patriot Nation just a few years ago," the article concludes, "to now perhaps being in the top five of most important members of the team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

