Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

Devin McCourty prevents would-be 21-yard TD catch by Khalil Shakir

Can't-Miss Play: Jakobi Meyers' toe-skid TD catch comes after big-time high-point catch

Mac Jones locates Parker on 17-yard dart

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith to Out for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Betting Breakdown: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

News Blitz 12/19: Burkhead could return for playoffs

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz culls together continued coverage of New England’s big win over the Steelers as well as an update on injured running back Rex Burkhead.

Dec 19, 2017 at 03:53 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

One of the few downsides to the Patriots dramatic, important win Sunday evening in Pittsburgh was the team losing running back Rex Burkhead to a knee injury.

Burkhead limped off following a third-quarter carry and was swiftly announced as out for the remainder of the game, which is often a bad sign in terms of the severity of the issue.

But after Burkhead reportedly got an MRI on Monday, things sound a bit more upbeat regarding the versatile back's health.

The Boston Globe says Burkhead reportedly has a sprained knee and could return for the playoffs. The Globe notes a fun video on social media of Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola informing a Texas Tech football player that he'd earned a scholarship.

The Globe declares that Patriots down-to-the-wire win over the Steelers looked like a dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl. The Globe writes that the Patriots are both lucky and good, which is a perfect mix. The Globe looks back at some key plays from the win in Pittsburgh. The Globe *Patriots notebook has Bill Belichick comparing the finish at Heinz Field on Sunday with the Super Bowl XLIX win over Seattle. The *Globe breaks down the Patriots playoff scenarios.

The Boston Herald's Patriots report card says the team is at its best when it counts the most. Herald *columnist Steve Buckley says that Patriots haters have put it into overdrive now. The *Herald breaks down why the Patriots were better prepared for game-changing situations on Sunday. The Herald also looks at New England's playoff possibilities.

The Providence Journal writes that regardless of when it ends, Tom Brady is ready. The ProJo also has info on Burkhead's sprained knee as well as Belichick comparing the Pittsburgh win to the historic victory over the Seahawks.

ESPNBoston.com wonders if Gronkowski should play fewer snaps on Sunday against a Bills team that could be looking for retribution against the tight end for his hit on Tre'Davious White a couple weeks ago in Buffalo. ESPNBoston.com notes that Burkhead's injury could open the door for Mike Gillislee to return to the game day roster.

ESPN has New England No. 1 in its power rankings. ESPN also looks at the Bills and Patriots getting ready for their most meaningful late-season game since 1999, the last time Buffalo made the playoffs. ESPN says Bill coach Sean McDermott is asking his players not to think about the Gronkowski hit this week.

Coming off his crazy performance in Pittsburgh, fivethirtyeight.com looks at what Gronkowski does for the Patriots offense that he's pretty much carried in the last two games he's played.

WEEI.com declares that Brady won the NFL's MVP award on Sunday. WEEI.com passes along Bill Belichick on the station's afternoon show shrugging off the idea that there is a rift between him and Brady's trainer/friend/business partner Alex Guerrero. WEEI.com reports on the report that the Patriots are optimistic about Burkhead's status.

NBC Sports Boston says "hubris and disorganization" led to the Steelers downfall against New England. NBC Sports Boston looks at Brady telling Gronkowski that the game wasn't over yet following the tight end's two-point conversion in Pittsburgh. NBC Sports Boston says that everything matters for Belichick, highlighting the fourth-quarter kickoff in the hard-fought win in Pittsburgh.

With all the football world talking about the NFL's catch rules after the game in Pittsburgh, NFL.com has Eli Manning saying he has no problem with it. NFL.com has the winners and losers from Week 15. One of NFL.com's irrefutable truths from Week 15 is that Brady owns the Steelers.

The Baltimore Sun details how the Ravens were watching the Patriots and Steelers play while flying back from their own game in Cleveland on Sunday.

"We all got into it, coaches got into it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh explained. "Couldn't believe a couple of calls. I'm screaming, 'How can you do that?' It was like being in your basement. It was like being in your man cave with all your best friends looking at a football game. All yelling. Everybody yelling, everybody screaming. Rooting for different teams. You know who we were probably rooting against, but that's just human nature. But I got off the plane, and I thought Pittsburgh won. It looked like it was a catch."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/9

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Patriots set 2023 opponents

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Closing out the season

Patriots players Jakobi Meyers, Cole Strange, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jalen Mills address the media on Monday, January 9th, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 9, 2023.

DeVante Parker 1/8: "I am proud of the way the offense responded"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Devin McCourty 1/8: "It's been a heck of a year"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way our guys competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/8: "It wasn't our day"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising