News Blitz 12/19: Burkhead could return for playoffs

One of the few downsides to the Patriots dramatic, important win Sunday evening in Pittsburgh was the team losing running back Rex Burkhead to a knee injury.

Burkhead limped off following a third-quarter carry and was swiftly announced as out for the remainder of the game, which is often a bad sign in terms of the severity of the issue.

But after Burkhead reportedly got an MRI on Monday, things sound a bit more upbeat regarding the versatile back's health.

ESPNBoston.com wonders if Gronkowski should play fewer snaps on Sunday against a Bills team that could be looking for retribution against the tight end for his hit on Tre'Davious White a couple weeks ago in Buffalo. ESPNBoston.com notes that Burkhead's injury could open the door for Mike Gillislee to return to the game day roster.

Coming off his crazy performance in Pittsburgh, fivethirtyeight.com looks at what Gronkowski does for the Patriots offense that he's pretty much carried in the last two games he's played.

The Baltimore Sun details how the Ravens were watching the Patriots and Steelers play while flying back from their own game in Cleveland on Sunday.