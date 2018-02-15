Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 11 - 05:55 PM | Tue Dec 12 - 11:55 AM

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

News Blitz 2/15: McCourty has surgery

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz brings word that safety Devin McCourty had surgery to repair a late-season injury.

Feb 15, 2018 at 03:01 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

For coaches, the offseason is a time to turn the page to the coming season in what's now the year-round world of the NFL.

For players, the early stages of the offseason are about recovering from the prior year and that often involves surgeries and rehab. It's just part of the job.

Along those lines, the *Boston Herald *reports that Patriots safety Devin McCourty had shoulder surgery this week to deal with an issue that the captain played through late in the season, although he didn't appear to miss any playing time to the problem.

The Boston Globe, citing a post from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, notes that Bill Belichick is apparently taking some days off of late.

WEEI.com takes a stab at predicting who’s staying and who’s going from a list of 14 potential Patriots free agents. WEEI.com also blogs about Tom Brady merchandise being a top seller in some pretty surprising states across the country.

NBC Sports Boston begins a position-by-position look at the Patriots roster by breaking down the tackle position and the uncertain future of Nate Solder.

NBC Sports Boston also passes along Red Sox consultant and longtime Belichick friend Tony La Russa talking at spring training about his football buddy's future. "I think he could do it as long as he wants to do," La Russa said. "I think as long as his fire's burning, and evidently, when you see the results he's getting, he’s got that fire everyday, from the first day of the offseason, right now, 'til the next one. So, I never ask him. I don't think he -- one thing you learn about him, he's really in the present, right? It's what happens today he's all about. I wouldn't try to distract him."

NESN.com's series of offseason outlooks at Patriots positions says there are plenty of options and questions at the wide receiver position.

The Detroit Free Press has Lions president Rod Wood saying the teams is “not trying to replicate the Patriots” despite the arrival of GM Bob Quinn and new head coach Matt Patricia from New England.

PhillyVoice.com says that “Patriots fans are crybabies, and it’s hilarious,” in a story regarding the supposed illegal formation Philadelphia lined up in on its trick-play touchdown pass to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII.

247Sports.com wonders if the Patriots should give tight end Rob Gronkowski a deadline for a retirement decision. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots travel to Dallas in Week 4 in hopes of climbing to .500 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.
news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater Inspires Kids at Providence Elementary School | Patriots off the Field

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and offensive lineman Cole Strange visit Young Woods Elementary School in Providence, Rhode Island to help promote good attendance and encourage young kids to work hard in school.

Matthew Slater on Thursday's win 12/11: "It gives us some confidence"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Mike Onwenu 12/11: "We all did our job"

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu addresses the media on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Christian Barmore 12/11: "Staying consistent to my routine"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Matthew Judon Hosts Karaoke Coat Drive for Bridge Over Troubled Waters | Patriots off the Field

Catch a glimpse of New England Patriot Matthew Judon's Karaoke Coat Drive in support of Bridge Over Troubled Waters, an agency that provides services and support for at-risk youth in the Boston area. The Patriots Pro Bowler sings and dances the night away to show support and raise awareness during the holiday season.

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joins ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium to discuss the history and importance of the game as well as his prediction.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising