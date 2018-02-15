News Blitz 2/15: McCourty has surgery

For coaches, the offseason is a time to turn the page to the coming season in what's now the year-round world of the NFL.

For players, the early stages of the offseason are about recovering from the prior year and that often involves surgeries and rehab. It's just part of the job.

Along those lines, the *Boston Herald *reports that Patriots safety Devin McCourty had shoulder surgery this week to deal with an issue that the captain played through late in the season, although he didn't appear to miss any playing time to the problem.

The Boston Globe, citing a post from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, notes that Bill Belichick is apparently taking some days off of late.

NBC Sports Boston begins a position-by-position look at the Patriots roster by breaking down the tackle position and the uncertain future of Nate Solder.

NBC Sports Boston also passes along Red Sox consultant and longtime Belichick friend Tony La Russa talking at spring training about his football buddy's future. "I think he could do it as long as he wants to do," La Russa said. "I think as long as his fire's burning, and evidently, when you see the results he's getting, he’s got that fire everyday, from the first day of the offseason, right now, 'til the next one. So, I never ask him. I don't think he -- one thing you learn about him, he's really in the present, right? It's what happens today he's all about. I wouldn't try to distract him."

NESN.com's series of offseason outlooks at Patriots positions says there are plenty of options and questions at the wide receiver position.

The Detroit Free Press has Lions president Rod Wood saying the teams is “not trying to replicate the Patriots” despite the arrival of GM Bob Quinn and new head coach Matt Patricia from New England.