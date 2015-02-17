News Blitz 2/17: Offseason business underway

With the window now open for NFL teams to apply franchise and transition tags to their free agents, The Boston Globe spotlights two likely candidates for the Patriots.
Meanwhile, on the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine, both the *Boston Herald* and* Providence Journal* speculate on what New England hopes to find in the upcoming draft.
Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin has apologized for and explained the reasons behind his TD celebration in the Super Bowl, which drew a 15-yard penalty. ESPNBoston.com has details, as well as a recap of LB Akeem Ayers' recent appearance on NFL Network.
NESN.com posted a video of Super Bowl star Malcolm Butler interviewing unsuspecting fans about his big play.
And on CSNNE.com, Devin McCourty's twin brother says he believes the safety wants to stay in New England when free agency begins next month.