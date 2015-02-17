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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Jun 11 - 04:36 PM | Wed Jun 17 - 11:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 12-2 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 2-4 PM, PATRIOTS CATCH-22 | THURSDAY: 12-2 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

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WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes Gives his Patriots Takes from Mandatory Minicamp

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on motivating players 6/11: "We just try to inspire them and give them confidence to do their job"

Patriots Catch-22 6/10: Recapping Days 1 & 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 6/10: "Our job is to coach, correct mistakes and find ways to teach"

Drake Maye 6/10: "I'm trying to get better in all areas"

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp, presented by New Balance

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Kicking Off Minicamp | Day 1 Practice Hype

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Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 6/9: "We've seen growth in a lot of players"

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News Blitz 2/17: Offseason business underway

A roundup of Patriots news coverage for Tuesday, February 17, 2015.

Feb 16, 2015 at 11:55 PM
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Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

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With the window now open for NFL teams to apply franchise and transition tags to their free agents, The Boston Globe spotlights two likely candidates for the Patriots.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine, both the *Boston Herald* and* Providence Journal* speculate on what New England hopes to find in the upcoming draft.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin has apologized for and explained the reasons behind his TD celebration in the Super Bowl, which drew a 15-yard penalty. ESPNBoston.com has details, as well as a recap of LB Akeem Ayers' recent appearance on NFL Network.

NESN.com posted a video of Super Bowl star Malcolm Butler interviewing unsuspecting fans about his big play.

And on CSNNE.com, Devin McCourty's twin brother says he believes the safety wants to stay in New England when free agency begins next month.

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