News Blitz 4/11: BB and the Beast Mode?

There are a number of points to consider, however, if the player who goes by the nickname "Beast Mode" were to end up in New England. CSNNE.com provides a comprehensive analysis of a Lynch-to-the-Patriots scenario.

"Veteran players have long held interest in linking up with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick because they know they'll be in the running for a Lombardi Trophy," the writer notes in part, adding, "The Seahawks still have Lynch's rights and would have to release him or trade him if he hopes to play elsewhere in 2017."

Meanwhile, it appears the Cleveland Browns have abandoned hopes of acquiring Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to an NFL Network report summarized by NESN.com. However, the reporter added the qualifier, "The Browns may make a late run at Garoppolo."

Then there's Malcolm Butler. Just 10 days left for the other 31 teams to make Butler an offer, but that appears less and less likely as time goes on. Addressing Butler's situation is at the top of New England's remaining to-do list, though, as ESPN's blog asserts.

And the Patriots could still pursue another veteran corner, according to WEEI.com, which offers three vets who could interest New England.

With the NFL Draft looming later this month, The Providence Journal examines which rookie ball carriers might be in the Patriots' draft plans.

And in The Boston Globe, the first in a series of position snapshots focuses on New England's defensive line heading into 2017.