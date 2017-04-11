Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 12 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

News Blitz 4/11: BB and the Beast Mode?

Apr 11, 2017 at 04:18 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Those who follow the Patriots closely are all a-Twitter today after a Tweet by a Boston Herald reporter. He indicated that RB Marshawn Lynch has "expressed interest" in playing for the Patriots if he chooses to come out of retirement.

There are a number of points to consider, however, if the player who goes by the nickname "Beast Mode" were to end up in New England. CSNNE.com provides a comprehensive analysis of a Lynch-to-the-Patriots scenario.

"Veteran players have long held interest in linking up with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick because they know they'll be in the running for a Lombardi Trophy," the writer notes in part, adding, "The Seahawks still have Lynch's rights and would have to release him or trade him if he hopes to play elsewhere in 2017."

Meanwhile, it appears the Cleveland Browns have abandoned hopes of acquiring Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, according to an NFL Network report summarized by NESN.com. However, the reporter added the qualifier, "The Browns may make a late run at Garoppolo."

Then there's Malcolm Butler. Just 10 days left for the other 31 teams to make Butler an offer, but that appears less and less likely as time goes on. Addressing Butler's situation is at the top of New England's remaining to-do list, though, as ESPN's blog asserts.

And the Patriots could still pursue another veteran corner, according to WEEI.com, which offers three vets who could interest New England.

With the NFL Draft looming later this month, The Providence Journal examines which rookie ball carriers might be in the Patriots' draft plans.

And in The Boston Globe, the first in a series of position snapshots focuses on New England's defensive line heading into 2017.

Last but not least, if you missed it here on patriots.com, we have an analysis of the four preseason opponents the Patriots with tangle with this summer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

NFL Notes: Run defense comes up big

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

In this week's edition of coffee with the coach, Bill Belichick discusses one of the rarest punts he's ever seen.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the key plays from New England's win over the Houston Texans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 10/12: "He learns series to series"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Steve Belichick 10/12: "We have to start putting the plan in place with the pieces we have"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Go behind the scenes of the New England Patriots win over the Houston Texans in this week's Sights and Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 10/12: "Hopefully by November, December, and January we are playing our best football"

Patriots linebackers coach Jarod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising