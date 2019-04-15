News Blitz 4/15: Offseason program begins on Patriots Day!

It's Patriots Day in Massachusetts and appropriately (or maybe ironically?) the defending Super Bowl champions officially kicked off work for the 2019 season with the opening of the offseason program Monday morning at Gillette Stadium.
It marks the first, small step building toward passing camps, training camp and, well off on the fall distance, game action.
Patriots.com had a few photos of players arriving in the rain for the first day of work. NFL.com notes that Bill Belichick's squad was one of 23 NFL teams to begin work on Monday.
The Boston Globe's Sunday notes wonder what the Patriots are up to heading toward the 2019 NFL Draft. The Globe relays that New England reached a contract extension with veteran safety Patrick Chung over the weekend. The Globe notes how Tom Brady reacted on social media to Tiger Woods winning the Masters.
The Boston Herald has a Patriots NFL Draft Preview wondering if there could be a surprise pick at running back. The Herald also looks at Brady's Masters weekend. The Herald writes about former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi running his third Boston Marathon for stroke awareness. The Herald also says that there is no guarantee for the Patriots, or any team, when drafting a wide receiver.
The Providence Journal looks at some possible Patriots targets in a mock draft.
ESPNBoston.com's must-read Sunday notes lead off with kicker Stephen Gostkowski's thoughts on re-signing with the Patriots. In case you missed it, ESPN notes that Brady is one of 32 players whose helmet is now banned for use in the NFL.
WEEI.com predicts the Patriots will end their trend of not drafting a wide receiver high in the draft.
NBC Boston's Sunday notes begin with a look at South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel's interesting post on social media after a recent visit with New England at Gillette Stadium. NBC Sports looks at retired tight end Rob Gronkowski enjoying himself at a Bruins playoff game over the weekend.
NFL.com analyzes and ranks the AFC rosters heading toward the NFL Draft. NFL.com has a mock draft of what teams should do later this month, and not surprisingly it has the Patriots taking a tight end at No. 32 overall.