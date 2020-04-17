Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 4/17: Pats putting 'premium' on quarterback 

All of the day's news in one convenient place

Paul Perillo

Life without Tom Brady will surely lead to some different looks for the Patriots offense this season. With just second-year man Jarrett Stidham and journeyman backup Brian Hoyer currently on the roster, the position figures to be in focus next weekend.

NFL Network went so far as to say the Patriots will use a "premium pick" on a passer, although what exactly that means is open for interpretation.

Quarterbacks will continue to receive a lot of attention in New England this week and the Boston Globe believes Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts is an intriguing player in the draft. They also offer a look at the top quarterbacks available next weekend.

The Boston Globe likely had some of these changes in mind as it looks at Bill Belichick's philosophies when it comes to building an offense.

The Boston Herald's list of 10 potential Patriots lands on Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson. The Providence Journal also has eyes on the receiver position. MassLive.com looks at some potential replacements for Julian Edelman in the slot.

NBC Sports Boston zeros in on the Patriots single biggest draft need. They also try to find a tight end who might fit the Patriots needs. The Athletic put together a trade-heavy draft board for the Patriots. WEEI.com looks at rumors of a possible trade for Tampa TE O.J. Howard.

NFL analyst Merril Hoge believes Brady joining forces with Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is a perfect storm of offense.

The Boston Sports Journal believe Belichick has been telling us that Brady has been in decline the last couple of years based on his personnel moves.

In the betting world, Caesar's Palace has the Patriots over-under projected win total set at 8½.

The Boston Globe looks at new linebacker Brandon Copeland’s interesting off-field endeavors.

The Patriots re-signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Elumanor.

