News Blitz 4/17: Pats putting 'premium' on quarterback 

Life without Tom Brady will surely lead to some different looks for the Patriots offense this season. With just second-year man Jarrett Stidham and journeyman backup Brian Hoyer currently on the roster, the position figures to be in focus next weekend.

NFL Network went so far as to say the Patriots will use a "premium pick" on a passer, although what exactly that means is open for interpretation.

Quarterbacks will continue to receive a lot of attention in New England this week and the Boston Globe believes Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts is an intriguing player in the draft. They also offer a look at the top quarterbacks available next weekend.

The Boston Globe likely had some of these changes in mind as it looks at Bill Belichick's philosophies when it comes to building an offense.

NFL analyst Merril Hoge believes Brady joining forces with Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is a perfect storm of offense.

The Boston Sports Journal believe Belichick has been telling us that Brady has been in decline the last couple of years based on his personnel moves.

In the betting world, Caesar's Palace has the Patriots over-under projected win total set at 8½.

The Boston Globe looks at new linebacker Brandon Copeland’s interesting off-field endeavors.