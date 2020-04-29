Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 20 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 22 - 11:57 PM

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

News Blitz 4/29: Stacking up the AFC East post-draft

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Apr 29, 2020 at 08:51 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200429_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

PFF picks their favorite (Uche) and least favorite (Jennings) picks for all 32 NFL teams, though admitting that the Patriots should find a way to play to Jennings strengths. It's a bit of a surprising pick, Jennings fits the Patriots defense extremely well, while Uche is exciting for obvious reasons. PFF also does a statistical deep dive on Kyle Dugger to see how he projects, especially in coverage.

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal ranks the AFC East offenses and defenses and the results might surprise you. The Bill have some weapons on offense but after that the Patriots are right there, along with leading the division in special teams and defense. It might not be the cake walk it usually has been, but expect the Pats to be right there in the fight for the divisional crown. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald also stacks up the AFC East and comes to similar findings.

James Develin held a video conference with the media and explained the tough decision to retire, what might be ahead for him and reflected on his best memories as a Patriot.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston takes a look at a few different topics on Patriots fans minds, including Develin and the Patriots chances of bringing in Cam Newton (not good, Bob).

Chad Finn of the Boston Globe doesn't think now is the time to start taking Bill Belichick for granted.

Zack Cox of NESN takes a look at the free agency market and ponders if there are any available veterans who could help the Patriots. It would seem like some defensive tackles like Christian Covington and Hassan Ridgeway might be able to contribute.

Linda Holliday gives us the full breakdown of Nike the dog's breakout draft performance via NESN.

Tweets of Note

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft receives the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was presented with the 2022 Ron Burton Humanitarian Award at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Patriots hit the practice field

Watch as Patriots hit the practice field as part of the offseason program.

Ty Montgomery 5/19: "I like being here, I love being a New England Patriot"

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising