News Blitz 4/29: Stacking up the AFC East post-draft

PFF picks their favorite (Uche) and least favorite (Jennings) picks for all 32 NFL teams, though admitting that the Patriots should find a way to play to Jennings strengths. It's a bit of a surprising pick, Jennings fits the Patriots defense extremely well, while Uche is exciting for obvious reasons. PFF also does a statistical deep dive on Kyle Dugger to see how he projects, especially in coverage.

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal ranks the AFC East offenses and defenses and the results might surprise you. The Bill have some weapons on offense but after that the Patriots are right there, along with leading the division in special teams and defense. It might not be the cake walk it usually has been, but expect the Pats to be right there in the fight for the divisional crown. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald also stacks up the AFC East and comes to similar findings.

James Develin held a video conference with the media and explained the tough decision to retire, what might be ahead for him and reflected on his best memories as a Patriot.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston takes a look at a few different topics on Patriots fans minds, including Develin and the Patriots chances of bringing in Cam Newton (not good, Bob).

Chad Finn of the Boston Globe doesn't think now is the time to start taking Bill Belichick for granted.

Zack Cox of NESN takes a look at the free agency market and ponders if there are any available veterans who could help the Patriots. It would seem like some defensive tackles like Christian Covington and Hassan Ridgeway might be able to contribute.