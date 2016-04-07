News Blitz 4/7: Patriots DT Terrance Knighton's day

Terrance Knighton is a big man who had a big decision to make this offseason.

The former Jaguars, Broncos and Redskins defensive tackle was a free agent looking for a new home.

In the end, though, Knighton's heart told him that reaching a deal with the Patriots was the right move.

Wednesday one of the biggest members of New England's spring of talent acquisitions held an introductory conference call with the local media.

The Boston Globe says that when it came down to reach a decision, the defending champs were an easy choice for Knighton. **“I just followed my heart and my heart told me to go to New England,’**’ Knighton said.

*Globe *columnist Chris Gasper looks at the Patriots offseason and seems to feel it's been different than past years for a team that's played in five straight AFC title games. “The Patriots are going for it this offseason because of the number of valuable players who could be moving out of Fort Foxborough following the 2016 season.”

The Boston Herald says Knighton looks like a perfect fit for the Patriots. Before signing with New England, Knighton consulted with another big man who used to be a leader in the Gillette locker room. "I had a long talk with Vince Wilfork, obviously before signing," he revealed.

The *Herald *prospect series looks at Utah State defensive end Kyle Fackrell, while the paper's Inside Track section has its almost-daily note on Rob Gronkowski’s offseason antics.

ESPN notes Gronkowski’s time spent in Miami and hanging out with the Miami Beach Police.

WEEI.com's Chris Price explains his thinking and voting at a meeting on Wednesday regarding this year's potential class of nominees for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. WEEI.com focuses on Knighton’s love of the Celtics.

NFL.com says the Patriots and Packers are the top teams who take advantage of big draft classes, with New England's 2010 haul the best of the draft classes with 12 or more picks in the last decade. NFL.com also looks at how the Patriots still sit atop the AFC East.