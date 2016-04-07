Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Nov 20 - 04:55 PM | Tue Nov 21 - 11:55 AM

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

News Blitz 4/7: Patriots DT Terrance Knighton's day

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz brings a variety of stories on Terrance Knighton after the defensive tackle’s introductory conference call with the New England media.

Apr 07, 2016 at 03:53 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Terrance Knighton is a big man who had a big decision to make this offseason.

The former Jaguars, Broncos and Redskins defensive tackle was a free agent looking for a new home.

In the end, though, Knighton's heart told him that reaching a deal with the Patriots was the right move.

Wednesday one of the biggest members of New England's spring of talent acquisitions held an introductory conference call with the local media.

The Boston Globe says that when it came down to reach a decision, the defending champs were an easy choice for Knighton. **“I just followed my heart and my heart told me to go to New England,’**’ Knighton said.

*Globe *columnist Chris Gasper looks at the Patriots offseason and seems to feel it's been different than past years for a team that's played in five straight AFC title games. “The Patriots are going for it this offseason because of the number of valuable players who could be moving out of Fort Foxborough following the 2016 season.”

The Boston Herald says Knighton looks like a perfect fit for the Patriots. Before signing with New England, Knighton consulted with another big man who used to be a leader in the Gillette locker room. "I had a long talk with Vince Wilfork, obviously before signing," he revealed.

The *Herald *prospect series looks at Utah State defensive end Kyle Fackrell, while the paper's Inside Track section has its almost-daily note on Rob Gronkowski’s offseason antics.

The Providence Journal notes that part of the reason Knighton's heart led him to New England is that he was born in Connecticut and is a big fan of the region’s professional sports teams already. The ProJo has a Patriots draft preview story on the wide receiver position.

ESPNBoston.com details exactly how Knighton became a Boston sports fan. The site notes that the big man's 1-year contract in New England includes weight clauses.

ESPN notes Gronkowski’s time spent in Miami and hanging out with the Miami Beach Police.

WEEI.com's Chris Price explains his thinking and voting at a meeting on Wednesday regarding this year's potential class of nominees for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. WEEI.com focuses on Knighton’s love of the Celtics.

CSNNE.com says Knighton can be a dominant nose tackle in New England. CSNNE.com underappreciated workhorse Phil Perry offers up a seven-round mock draft of Patriots picks!

NFL.com says the Patriots and Packers are the top teams who take advantage of big draft classes, with New England's 2010 haul the best of the draft classes with 12 or more picks in the last decade. NFL.com also looks at how the Patriots still sit atop the AFC East.

NFL.com says the Patriots loss to the Broncos in the AFC title game was the No. 3 best game of the 2015 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Saints-Patriots

The New England Patriots will host the Saints in Week 5 with hopes to get back in the win column. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup with New Orleans.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Cowboys 

The New England Patriots travel to Dallas in Week 4 in hopes of climbing to .500 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup against the Cowboys.
news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
news

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

The New England Patriots have turned the page. Get up to speed on everything you need to know before the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien 11/20: "We haven't had consistent enough execution"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Matthew Slater on special teams 11/20: "I think we have a number of great leaders in that room"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/20: "I feel like we've recharged"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/20: "Feeling good after the bye week"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Cam Achord on the bye week 11/20: "Always good to reset"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Steve Belichick on Jahlani Tavai 11/20: "He's a versatile player"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising