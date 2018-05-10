 Skip to main content


News Blitz 5/10: Thuney to have surgery

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz has word that one New England lineman is dealing with a foot injury this offseason.

May 10, 2018 at 04:30 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

It's common for NFL players to deal with injuries after the season and require surgery to repair problems that they may have played through.

That's apparently the case with Patriots left guard Joe Thuney. ESPNBoston.com was the first to report that Thuney has a foot injury that will require surgery and keep him from taking part in New England's upcoming OTA workouts.

The Boston Globe has word that quarterback Danny Etling has become the first of the Patriots draft picks to sign with New England.

The Boston Herald recaps a number of Patriots, including James White, taking part in a celebrity charity basketball game. The Herald *also passes on the report that Thuney is preparing for foot surgery. The *Herald notes the Etling deal.

WEEI.com has backup lineman Ted Karras admitting he cried on his way home from a game last season in which he had a bad shotgun snap to Tom Brady.

Former Patriots quarter Drew Bledsoe was in attendance at the Celtics series-clinching win in Boston Wednesday night and in an interview with NBC Sports Boston talked about Brady, Bill Belichick and some of what's gone on in New England this offseason. NBC Sports Boston breaks down exactly what Brady is missing by skipping Patriots voluntary workouts.

NFL.com lists "Lingering heat on Patriot Way" as one of football’s top 10 offseason storylines to watch. NFL.com predicts that first-round Patriots pick Isaiah Wynn to make the all-rookie team this season.

Philly.com writes about a new baby goat at the Zoo New England named Foles, paying off a best involving the Eagles backup quarterback and the Super Bowl.

ProFootballTalk.com passes on an NFL Media report that the Patriots worked out defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

