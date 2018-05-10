News Blitz 5/10: Thuney to have surgery

It's common for NFL players to deal with injuries after the season and require surgery to repair problems that they may have played through.

That's apparently the case with Patriots left guard Joe Thuney. ESPNBoston.com was the first to report that Thuney has a foot injury that will require surgery and keep him from taking part in New England's upcoming OTA workouts.

The Boston Globe has word that quarterback Danny Etling has become the first of the Patriots draft picks to sign with New England.

WEEI.com has backup lineman Ted Karras admitting he cried on his way home from a game last season in which he had a bad shotgun snap to Tom Brady.

Former Patriots quarter Drew Bledsoe was in attendance at the Celtics series-clinching win in Boston Wednesday night and in an interview with NBC Sports Boston talked about Brady, Bill Belichick and some of what's gone on in New England this offseason. NBC Sports Boston breaks down exactly what Brady is missing by skipping Patriots voluntary workouts.

Philly.com writes about a new baby goat at the Zoo New England named Foles, paying off a best involving the Eagles backup quarterback and the Super Bowl.