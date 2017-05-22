News Blitz 5/22: Cooks, Brady and more!

It's the offseason, but there is always news emanating out of the NFL and Patriot Nation.

That's true even in this lull between the draft and media access to OTA practices, which will come later this week.

There is still a wide-ranging pool of Patriots news from the last few days for fans to mull over to kick off this work week heading toward Memorial Day Weekend!

The Boston Herald looks at the Patriots depth chart of potential pass-catchers, and says the competition is piling up around Julian Edelman. With all the focus on the Brady concussion story, a topic stirred up by his wife, the Herald passes along Drew Brees saying he wouldn't tell his own wife if he suffered a concussion.

The *Providence Journal *writes about Patriots sixth-round tackle Conor McDermott facing an uphill battle to win a job in New England.

WEEI.com passes along former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shannahan talking about the one play call he regrets from his team's failure to finish off the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. WEEI.com's weekend notes include the idea that Brady must, "at some point," talk about the recent concussion controversy kicked off by his wife's comments.