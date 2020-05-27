News Blitz 5/27: Kraft optimistic about season

Thoughts of professional sports retuning have dominated the airwaves for the past several days, and that has included the National Football League.
On Tuesday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on Fox News and told host Sean Hannity he believes there will be a season in 2020. The Boston Herald recapped Kraft’s appearance as well. Various reports indicate teams and coaches could be back in their facilities by the middle of June. That would be a welcome sight for the Boston Globe's Tara Sullivan, who has found some challenges covering sports from home.
The Boston Herald likes the idea of having a new ‘sky judge’ to help the on-field officials but wonders how the league would make it work.
NESN.com looks at undrafted rookie Nick Coe and his chances to make an impact.
Boston Sports Journal examines Rob Gronkowski in an effort to determine what the Bucs can expect from the tight end.
It's a pretty slow news days so we include NBC Sports Boston’s piece on Bill Belichick's penchant for cutting his sleeves.