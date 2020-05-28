Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Jason McCourty checks in

Jason McCourty has been among the Patriots most visible players during the current COVID-19 pandemic, joining brother Devin, for a weekly podcast and constantly taking part in activities to help the community.
On Wednesday he joined the media for a video chat and discussed a variety of things in these strange and difficult times.
The Boston Herald has McCourty talking addressing the fears that players have when discussing a potential return to the football field. The Providence Journal has the veteran corner prepping his mind and body for the upcoming season. McCourty also mentioned some reservations about the new proposed onside kick rule. NESN.com has the corner explaining some of the negatives regarding the current offseason program.
The Boston Globe breaks down the undrafted rookies the Patriots signed on offense. Boston.com looks at four potential UDFAs that could earn roster spots. The Athletic looks at one of those players, quarterback J'Mar Smith, and explains why he chose football over baseball.
The Athletic looks at the most dominant single-season team for each franchise in history.
NBC Sports Boston says rookie sixth-round pick Michael Onwenu’s size makes him an intriguing prospect.
WEEI.com believes N'Keal Harry may be better off with Jarrett Stidham instead of Tom Brady.