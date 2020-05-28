Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Jason McCourty checks in

Jason McCourty has been among the Patriots most visible players during the current COVID-19 pandemic, joining brother Devin, for a weekly podcast and constantly taking part in activities to help the community.

On Wednesday he joined the media for a video chat and discussed a variety of things in these strange and difficult times.

