News Blitz 5/29: Edelman making his presence felt

The topic of how much fun players have in New England has come up a number of times this offseason.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson was quite critical of the Patriots style of doing business.

Some have reported that both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been upset in New England of late.

Now, former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh has come out and said that he flat out hated his time with the Patriots, a short stint in Foxborough last fall in which the former Seahawk played particularly poorly.

"They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line," Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle. "They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."