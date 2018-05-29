News Blitz 5/29: Edelman making his presence felt

The topic of how much fun players have in New England has come up a number of times this offseason.
Eagles tackle Lane Johnson was quite critical of the Patriots style of doing business.
Some have reported that both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been upset in New England of late.
Now, former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh has come out and said that he flat out hated his time with the Patriots, a short stint in Foxborough last fall in which the former Seahawk played particularly poorly.
"They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line," Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle. "They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."
Jeff Howe of The Athletic shared this quote from Cassius Marsh when he was with the Patriots.
The Boston Globe has its take on the Marsh story. The Globe's Sunday football notes look at the NFL’s new National Anthem policy.
The Boston Herald notes that's Marsh has heard plenty from Patriots fans after his criticism of his time with the team. The Herald declares that as he returns from a torn ACL, Julian Edelman has already made his presence felt with the Patriots on the practice field this spring. The Herald also has the Patriots Cheerleaders choosing a location for their upcoming calendar photo shoot.
The Providence Journal writes that Patriots first-round rookie running back Sony Michel has long impressed with his play and dedication.
ESPNBoston.com has former New England linebacker Shea McClellin talking about the concussions that ended his Patriots career and his new role as a high school football coach. ESPNBoston.com's Sunday notes lead off with Patriots rookies taking a trip together to see “Deadpool 2” in the theater.
ESPN has the Marsh story.
WEEI.com's Sunday notes explain that there is more intrigue coming for Tom Brady this week.
NBC Sports Boston looks at how the Patriots linebackers might fit together with the return of captain Dont'a Hightower, who missed the second half of last season with a chest injury. NBC Sports passes along Brady – and trainer Alex Guerrero – spending the weekend in Monaco.
NFL.com notes Marsh’s sour comments.
Forbes.com writes that given the personnel continuity at the position, the biggest change at safety for New England is one veteran getting a new jersey number.
ProFootballTalk.com observes that Marsh posted a video online in response to Patriots fans upset with his comments about his former team. ProFootballTalk.com also wonders if Brady has simply “had enough” of Bill Belichick?
The Boston Globe has its take on the Marsh story. The Globe's Sunday football notes look at the NFL’s new National Anthem policy.
The Boston Herald notes that's Marsh has heard plenty from Patriots fans after his criticism of his time with the team. The Herald declares that as he returns from a torn ACL, Julian Edelman has already made his presence felt with the Patriots on the practice field this spring. The Herald also has the Patriots Cheerleaders choosing a location for their upcoming calendar photo shoot.
The Providence Journal writes that Patriots first-round rookie running back Sony Michel has long impressed with his play and dedication.
ESPNBoston.com has former New England linebacker Shea McClellin talking about the concussions that ended his Patriots career and his new role as a high school football coach. ESPNBoston.com's Sunday notes lead off with Patriots rookies taking a trip together to see “Deadpool 2” in the theater.
ESPN has the Marsh story.
WEEI.com's Sunday notes explain that there is more intrigue coming for Tom Brady this week.
NBC Sports Boston looks at how the Patriots linebackers might fit together with the return of captain Dont'a Hightower, who missed the second half of last season with a chest injury. NBC Sports passes along Brady – and trainer Alex Guerrero – spending the weekend in Monaco.
NFL.com notes Marsh’s sour comments.
Forbes.com writes that given the personnel continuity at the position, the biggest change at safety for New England is one veteran getting a new jersey number.
ProFootballTalk.com observes that Marsh posted a video online in response to Patriots fans upset with his comments about his former team. ProFootballTalk.com also wonders if Brady has simply “had enough” of Bill Belichick?