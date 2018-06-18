News Blitz 6/18: Brady & Oprah

He's the face of the NFL, the greatest quarterback of all time; she's one of the most renowned television hosts and interviewers of all time. They were bound to meet eventually.

Over Father's Day Weekend, Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated sit-down aired on Winfrey's OWN channel. While the entire interview isn't yet available online, multiple clips are being posted, including this YouTube one in which Oprah asks Brady about his spirituality.

NBC Sports Boston's website provides a couple of other clips featuring Brady and Oprah, one about losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and another focusing on Brady's decision to end his DeflateGate defense.

Meanwhile, several other media outlets transcribed portions of the Brady-Oprah interview. You can find various takes on it from ESPN’s blog, Boston.com, and the Boston Herald.

"I think about it more now than I used to. I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later," TB12 confessed regarding his eventual retirement from football.

"I still feel like there's more to be accomplished," he added. "I still feel like I'm in it. I still feel like I'm doing it… still feel like I can be better… I still think I want to go out there and compete and play with a bunch of 22 year olds."

With Brady's acknowledging, however, that he's approaching the end of his unrivaled career, a WEEI.com column proclaims that head coach Bill Belichick will outlast Brady as a member of the Patriots organization.

"Unlike Brady, Belichick has shown no signs of even once thinking of stepping away," the writer argues. "The 65-year-old seems to enjoy coaching just as much as he did when he joined the Patriots in 2000 as a 48-year-old. If Brady were to call it a career after the next couple years, it could almost be seen in a small way as even driving Belichick even more to stick around and have continued success."

Finally today, with respect to his relationship with Belichick, Brady offered this answer to Winfrey:

"I mean, I love him. I love that he is an incredible coach, mentor for me. He's pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don't agree on absolutely everything, but that's relationships."