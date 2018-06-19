News Blitz 6/19: Roster projection and more

The Patriots, like the rest of the NFL, are entering the true "down period" on the calendar with the offseason program completed in Foxborough. The players and coaches now have a few weeks off to gear up for training camp, which will get underway next month.
ESPN.com looks back at the offseason work the team put in and says it had a different feel due to the absences of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran looks at Brady’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey and analyzes the change in the quarterback's mentality from the start of last season until now. Boston Sports Journal also takes a look at the Winfrey interview and says Brady's responses will only add to the constant speculation.
While Brady chose to remain largely out of the protests of the national anthem, the Boston Herald says Devin McCourty is not disappointed in the quarterback.
NBC Sports Boston has Gronkowski moving up eight spots to No. 15 on NFL Network's top 100 players of 2017 list.
Brandin Cooks expressed his gratitude toward the Patriots after recently receiving his AFC Championship ring.
MassLive.com looks at the recent history of PED suspensions in the league and which teams have had the most players caught.
Finally, WEEI.com writes about Matt Patricia taking the “Do Your Job” mentality with him from Foxborough to Detroit.