News Blitz 7/18: BB's family tree

We've often heard about Bill Belichick's coaching tree, that long list of former assistants who've gone on to become head coaches or front office executives elsewhere in the NFL or down in the college ranks.

Now, there are some interesting revelations about Belichick's family tree, as The Boston Globe discovered.

"From the White House to the Playboy Mansion, from Wall Street to outer space, from Hollywood to the gallows where [abolitionist John] Brown was hanged for treason after killing proponents of slavery and attacking a federal arsenal, Belichick's forbears have helped to shape a nation and its culture much like he has left his mark on American football," the story starts out. Worth a read.

The Patriots head coach will look to leave even more of his mark on the game when his reigning Super Bowl champs return to the practice field next week to begin training camp. With the new season about to dawn, many media outlets are offering individual and/or position previews for the 2017 season.

WEEI.com, for instance, continues its list of Top 20 Patriots heading into this season with CB Stephon Gilmore at No. 6.

ESPN's blog examines the DE position, where rookie and top 2017 draft choice Derek Rivers could have an immediate impact.

Boston.com provides a primer of the newest Patriots who've joined the club this year.

Meanwhile… yesterday, we heard from WR Julian Edelman, who reacted to a question about New England going 19-0 this year as "stupid."

Today, a CSNNE.com columnist insists that such talk is far from stupid, that a perfect Patriots season is reasonable to consider.