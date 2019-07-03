News Blitz 7/3: White or Faulk? Take your pick

As you get ready to fire up the grill and slap on your Fourth of July goodies, grab a beer and gather around the cooler and engage in one of America's favorite past times: the sports debate.

NBC Sports Boston has been doing just that all week, and today they look at the contributions of a pair of passing backs in Patriots history: Kevin Faulk and James White. Before you pass the ketchup, let us know which one you got.

Elsewhere, Boston.com kicks things off with a look at the changes to the AFC landscape. Hint: The Patriots are still among the favorites.

NFL.com ranks Tom Brady the top quarterback of all time.

Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker believes Robert Kraft's chances for induction could improve in 2020.