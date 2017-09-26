News Blitz 9/26: Patriots on the defensive

Through three weeks of action the Patriots have the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

The Tom Brady-led unit has been putting up huge numbers, the kind that have come to be expected.

Unfortunately, through three weeks of action the Patriots also have the No. 32 defense in the NFL, both in terms of yards and points allowed.

Not surprisingly those struggles are becoming a major talking point in the coverage of Bill Belichick's team.

The Globe passes along Brady saying he disagrees with President Donald Trump's "divisive" comments that ignited a controversial weekend across the NFL. The Globe notes that Belichick issued a statement on Monday in response to the events of the weekend.

ESPNBoston.com compares New England's key third-and-1 stop in Sunday's win over Houston to the historic goal-line situation in Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle.

CSNNE.com notes that Brady is going deep more often in 2017 and finding more success doing so.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 3 spot in NFL.com's power rankings.