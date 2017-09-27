Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu May 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

News Blitz 9/27: A deeper look at Brady's production

Today’s Patriots.com News Blitz has all the Patriots coverage from around the web, including a few different looks at Tom Brady’s hot start to 2017.

Sep 27, 2017 at 04:11 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Tom Brady was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week yet again on Wednesday, the second straight week the 40-year-old quarterback has taken the honor.

Brady is off to a hot start in 2017, playing the position as well as anyone in the game right now.

The Boston Globe notes that part of the early success comes thanks to improved production on deep balls. A week after struggling to defend Houston rookie Deshaun Watson, the Globe observes that the Patriots will have to deal with another mobile quarterback in Carolina's Cam Newton.

The Boston Herald declares that Bill Belichick faces a tricky job navigating the anthem issue with his Patriots team. Herald columnist Steve Buckley wonders if players would keep playing football if they knew they had CTE. The Herald also declares that Brady is throwing the deep ball better than he ever has.

The Providence Journal looks at opponents piling up points on the Patriots defense. The ProJo passes along New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia praising the improved play of cornerback Malcolm Butler.

ESPNBoston.com notes Brady extending his player-of-the-week record to 29. ESPNBoston.com also looks at the Patriots having to go from dealing with Watson to trying to stop Newton. LaAdrian Waddle and Elandon Roberts lead ESPNBoston.com unsung hero power rankings.

WEEI.com columnist John Tomase says President Donald Trump has a Patriots problem. WEEI.com also notes Belichick and Patricia praising Butler's work against the Texans.

CSNNE.com reports that all Patriots players will stand for the national anthem this coming Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. CSNNE.com offers up its Patriots report card from last Sunday in slideshow fashion. CSNNE.com looks at the two-week challenge dealing with mobile quarterbacks.

A couple Patriots stars (Hint: their names rhyme with Brady and Gronkowski!) get some love in NFL.com's offensive player rankings after three weeks of football.

NECN.com looks at one fan planning a jersey-burning protest in the aftermath of last Sunday's anthem protests by some Patriots players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Ty Montgomery 5/19: "I like being here, I love being a New England Patriot"

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

Patriots Coaches on Vince Wilfork's Career and Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

Patriots coaching staff reflect on the career of Vince Wilfork and the announcement that he has been voted in as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vince Wilfork 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Enshrinee

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman, Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising