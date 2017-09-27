News Blitz 9/27: A deeper look at Brady's production

Tom Brady was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week yet again on Wednesday, the second straight week the 40-year-old quarterback has taken the honor.
Brady is off to a hot start in 2017, playing the position as well as anyone in the game right now.
The Boston Globe notes that part of the early success comes thanks to improved production on deep balls. A week after struggling to defend Houston rookie Deshaun Watson, the Globe observes that the Patriots will have to deal with another mobile quarterback in Carolina's Cam Newton.
The Boston Herald declares that Bill Belichick faces a tricky job navigating the anthem issue with his Patriots team. Herald columnist Steve Buckley wonders if players would keep playing football if they knew they had CTE. The Herald also declares that Brady is throwing the deep ball better than he ever has.
The Providence Journal looks at opponents piling up points on the Patriots defense. The ProJo passes along New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia praising the improved play of cornerback Malcolm Butler.
ESPNBoston.com notes Brady extending his player-of-the-week record to 29. ESPNBoston.com also looks at the Patriots having to go from dealing with Watson to trying to stop Newton. LaAdrian Waddle and Elandon Roberts lead ESPNBoston.com unsung hero power rankings.
WEEI.com columnist John Tomase says President Donald Trump has a Patriots problem. WEEI.com also notes Belichick and Patricia praising Butler's work against the Texans.
CSNNE.com reports that all Patriots players will stand for the national anthem this coming Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. CSNNE.com offers up its Patriots report card from last Sunday in slideshow fashion. CSNNE.com looks at the two-week challenge dealing with mobile quarterbacks.
A couple Patriots stars (Hint: their names rhyme with Brady and Gronkowski!) get some love in NFL.com's offensive player rankings after three weeks of football.
NECN.com looks at one fan planning a jersey-burning protest in the aftermath of last Sunday's anthem protests by some Patriots players.