News Blitz 9/6: Cassel shares his insights

News Blitz 9/6: Cassel shares his insights

Sep 06, 2019 at 09:34 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Chris Gasper of the Boston Globe finds that Bill Belichick's true genius lies in course corrections. This ties in well with what we saw in Do You Job 3 and the coaching staff's ability to play to their strengths, even if their strengths aren't what everyone thought they'd be.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe takes a closer look at the running backs and pass protection. This will be a critical spot if rookie Damien Harris wants to get on the field.

Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald examines Gunner Olszewski's journey from Bemidji State to making the Super Bowl champs.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal relays what Michael Bennett had to say about tackling Ben Roethlisberger.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic has a great historical look at the Pats-Steelers rivalry, speaking with Kevin Faulk, Ty Law and Willie McGinest about some of the biggest games between the two teams.

Ex-Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel, now writing for NBC Sports Boston, gives an inside look at what it's like to be Tom Brady's backup.

Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston spoke with former Patriots scout Jim Nagy who says Jakobi Meyers should've been a fourth-round pick.

Cassel also relayed to Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston how Rodney Harrison once yelled at him for wrestling Tom Brady.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard has the Steelers potentially starting a rookie at safety against the Pats.

