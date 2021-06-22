NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

For the better part of the next six weeks most of the Patriots will be on their own until the start of training camp in late July. Aside from the rookies and other select veterans in need of additional work, the prep time for the 2021 season is over.

So what did we learn from the six practices open to the media? In terms of definites, not much, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty to see.

Of course it all starts with the quarterback situation, and the non-stop reactions and knee-jerk evaluations were on display throughout minicamp. All four quarterbacks were on the field with all but Brian Hoyer seeing extensive reps. Cam Newton led off virtually every drill with Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham typically falling in behind him.

While it's impossible to properly evaluate the performance due to a variety of unknown factors such as play call, defense, personnel, etc, my one takeaway was that the plays generally looked the same regardless of which quarterback was at the helm.

That statement can be taken two separate ways. On one hand it could be viewed as an encouraging sign that rookie Mac Jones is capable to running the plays at a level that the others do. On the other it doesn't speak too highly of Newton's development as he enters his second year in the system.

I tend to lean toward the latter for a couple of reasons. First, Newton still appears unsure of himself at times, holding the ball and double-clutching before throwing – especially on anything designed to get downfield. Second, I felt Jones looked a lot like most of his rookie quarterback predecessors in Foxborough such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Mallett, Matt Cassell and many others.

The difference in terms of appearance between Jones and the others is the absence of Tom Brady. While Garoppolo & Co. looked markedly different from Brady in their first forays in the system, Jones benefits from not having an expert running the show to stack up against.

Jones was at times slow to process and unsure of his reads as well, but with no one offering a flawless comparison on the practice field it was harder to notice. The hope was Newton would more resemble his Carolina self with a year of experience in the Patriots terminology under his belt but at least for the spring that wasn't apparent.

As for Stidham, it's tough to argue that he throws the best pass of the three. When he's on time and throws in rhythm, he rarely misfires and showed some impressive touch and accuracy at times. However, like Newton and Jones, the consistency wasn't there for Stidham either.

That doesn't mean there isn't plenty to be encouraged about when it comes to Jones. The rookie looks the part and got a lot of work, which would seem to be a great sign that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels are happy with his development at this time. He had plenty of strong throws to show what he is capable of, and watching the competition begin in training camp will be one of the most fascinating story lines we've had in Foxborough in two decades.