NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

The league's unveiling of the schedule has evolved into one of the more fascinating developments of recent years. The opponents and venues (other than those involving the International Series) of each game are known on the day the season ends, yet months later the NFL tries to bring the sports world to its knees with wall-to-wall programming centered around releasing the times and dates of each of the 272 games.

Despite its best efforts, the league hasn't really elicited the type of excitement it's hoping for, particularly given the amount of time and effort it devotes to the whole exercise. But last week still brought some buzz for each of the 32 clubs, including the Patriots.

In the latter case, it would be understandable if fans weren't quite as excited about the process as they might have been in recent years – and that's even with the presence of arguably the most anticipated regular-season game in Boston sports history on tap.

Speculation on the timing of the much-anticipated visit by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been constant, and now we know when that game will take place. In a mild surprise, the league placed it early in the season – Week 4 on Oct. 3 at Gillette Stadium.

Many, myself included, felt an early-November slot during the network's sweeps period would make sense. That's when the league and its broadcast partners like to showcase the marquee games, but evidently the powers-that-be didn't feel it was wise to go in that direction.

The message the schedulers sent was clear: coming off a 7-9 season the league didn't have enough confidence in the Patriots impressive offseason spending spree to wait 10 weeks or so to show Brady's return to Foxborough. The hype for the game is already off the charts as local sports radio is discussing everything from fan reaction to Brady and Belichick interaction and everything in between. Local ticket brokers are expecting AFC title game prices – and more – with "get-in" prices hovering around $5,000 still four-plus months ahead of game time.

But instead of saving Bucs-Patriots, the league seemed to be uncertain that New England's season would still be promising if it waited, so we get the hype machine cranked up good and early and the Brady-Belichick showdown out of the way almost immediately.

That was just one slight – perceived or otherwise – the league sent the Patriots way. New England is typically loaded with prime-time games, but this year there are just three such outings scheduled to start. In addition to the Bucs Sunday night affair, the Patriots play at Atlanta on Thursday night and at Buffalo for a Monday nighter in December.

The Patriots maintained their elite status last season without Brady by appearing in prime time five times, but it would seem apparent the league wasn't interested in giving the Patriots the benefit of the doubt once again.

New England also picked up a late bye – Week 14, the latest in the league in 2021 – which represents another indication that the league may not think too highly of the Patriots prospects this season. Back in 2001 the Patriots were set to have a bye in Week 17, and Belichick explained after the season that he and the team took that as a sign of disrespect. He said the league obviously didn't feel like the team would be making any playoff run so they decided to end their season early by giving it the final weekend off. The 9/11 terrorist attacks necessitated alterations to the schedule but the league's message was clear.