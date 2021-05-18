Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

The Patriots took Cameron McGrone in the 5th, and some people had him rated as a 3rd round pick before his injury. With the draft process getting revamped this year, do you think McGrone the type of player that the Patriots would've skipped over in years prior? Or was this right on course for what they probably would've done anyway? -Jason Bickell

It's hard to say that a 5th-round pick signals a major draft philosophy change but I do think McGrone is the kind of player that they haven't really had in a long time – a mobile middle linebacker who is more about range that brute strength. Nothing against Hightower, Van Noy and Collins, who kind of defined the previous five years, because while all are extremely athletic for their size, none are rangy playmakers from the middle. That's something the Patriots defense has been willing to give up in order to ensure tough, versatile edge-setters who can line up all over. I don't know if that will ever be McGrone, who fills a void between those kinds of linebackers and the hybrid safeties like Dugger and Phillips. Belichick said it was possible this will be an injury red shirt year for McGrone, so by 2022 he could be a nice tool for the toolbox, especially with Ja'Whaun Bentley set for free agency. Also, wouldn't totally rule out free agent signing Raekwon McMillan from being in this inside mix as well. -Mike Dussault

What do you think of the Tre Nixon's pick? I like it he may not be the most popular name. But he has speed and he catches everything that comes his way. Plus he's a hard worker, he's young and is and has already been continue to better his knowledge of the game and the position a little more. I totally believe if you look at Tre Nixon a little more he might just be the sleeper steal in this draft. To me that's how I feel. What do u guys think honest opinion? -Jason Bing

I think many were disappointed that the Patriots waited until the seventh round for a receiver, but Nixon is also one whose stock might've been much higher had he not suffered a collarbone injury this season. He's one of my profile players so I've been diving into him heavily and there's a lot to like. His ability to make plays down the field is what stands out most, as does his consistency, he had multiple catches in nearly every game he played, including a strong set of games to close out his college career after returning from injury. I don't know exactly how he fits into the receiver mix, after the top four guys there's a ton of uncertainty. For Tre it will be all about staying on the field through the summer and stacking consistency. If he does that, he'll have a chance to push last year's practice squad players who will be looking to make a push, like Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson. -Mike Dussault

Most if not all Patriots fans know of Ernie Adams, but maybe like me they don't realize his role and influence on the franchise that has him held in such high esteem by Coach Belichick. Can you please give me a run through of what duties he performs in New England and how they have helped advance and shape the team over the years, plus can you tell me if he is retiring or just stepping down from his draft duties? -Marc Saez