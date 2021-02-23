NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

One of the most interesting and potentially impactful offseasons in league history continues with yet another big-name quarterback changing teams.

First it was Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff switching sides, now it's Carson Wentz leaving Philadelphia for Indianapolis as he tries to regain some of his old magic under Frank Reich, Colts head coach and Wentz' for offensive coordinator in Philly.

Wentz' price wasn't in the Stafford range as the Colts picked up their new quarterback for the modest cost of a third-round pick plus a conditional 2022 second-rounder that can improve to a first depending on Wentz' playing time with the Colts.

Financially Wentz is pretty cheap as well. While there is some risk considering the guaranteed portion of his deal, assuming he can right the ship and remains at the helm in Indy he's set to earn $98.4 million over the next four years with about $40 million of that guaranteed – his $25.4 million base salary and a $15 million bonus due in March.

All together that translates to less than $25 million per year, which is more than reasonable in today's quarterback market.

For the Patriots, while the price wasn't too steep it's understandable that they weren't involved in the bidding. Wentz is coming off a disastrous season in which he led the league in interceptions and sacks despite playing just 12 games. From afar he appears to be in need of a complete overhaul, which made Indy a logical landing spot considering Reich's presence.

For the Colts, a team coming off an 11-5 season and playoff berth, the risk is worthwhile. If Reich can get the talented Wentz back on track, Indy will once again be a strong playoff contender and perhaps make a run in the AFC. For New England, even if Wentz regained his old form there is still plenty of work to be done with the rest of the roster, and sacrificing picks for what is nowhere near a sure thing seems like a risk not worth taking.

While "missing out" on Wentz is not a big deal, the deal could have negative repercussions for the Patriots. Philly is sitting at No. 6 in the draft, and now will likely be added to those who will be looking at quarterback in April. Even with Jalen Hurts on the roster, the Eagles figure to be active in the quarterback market, either for themselves or to entertain trade options from teams (Carolina?) looking to move up.