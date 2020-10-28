Official website of the New England Patriots

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Oct 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM
writer-profile-jennifer-sullivan
Jennifer Sullivan

Patriots Cheerleaders Staff

eZy-Watermark_15-10-2020_08-06-57PM

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.

eZy-Watermark_15-10-2020_08-06-27PM-(002)

Boundless Adventures is a completely outdoor aerial adventure park that features a variety of courses to climb, cross and zip line through. Masks donned, the Patriots Cheerleaders made their way (6 feet apart) through the obstacles up in the air, cheering each other on. This was the squad's second time at the park, having visited during 2019 for a bonding trip. Many of the cheerleaders challenged themselves by completing harder and higher courses this time around.

eZy-Watermark_15-10-2020_08-07-26PM-(002)

It was a great way for the team to spend time together in a safe environment. Thank you to Boundless Adventures and the entire staff for an awesome day!

eZy-Watermark_15-10-2020_08-07-56PM-(002)

