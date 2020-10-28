Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Boundless Adventures is a completely outdoor aerial adventure park that features a variety of courses to climb, cross and zip line through. Masks donned, the Patriots Cheerleaders made their way (6 feet apart) through the obstacles up in the air, cheering each other on. This was the squad's second time at the park, having visited during 2019 for a bonding trip. Many of the cheerleaders challenged themselves by completing harder and higher courses this time around.