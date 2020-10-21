Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Whether cheering on the sidelines or teaching fitness classes, Ashley believes in empowering to pursue inner strength which reveals true beauty, and building individuals up collectively. Redefining beauty as strength has become a mission for Ashley. In 2009, she founded a 501c3 non-profit, Miss Pink, which advocates for female empowerment and supports breast cancer survivors and their families during treatment - by providing meals, transportation to and from treatment, childcare, cleaning services and more. Ashley currently serves as the President of the organization. Miss Pink has been recently acknowledged by the House of Representatives for their decade of service in the healthcare community. Ashley has also recently received the Young Alumni of the Year 2019 Award and 50 Under 50.