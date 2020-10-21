Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Oct 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Broncos vs. Patriots highlights | Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Denver Broncos

Jonathan Jones intercepts the Drew Lock pass vs. Denver Broncos

Pats trick-play alert! Edelman executes double pass to perfection

Belestrator: Coaching against the Broncos versatile offensive weapons

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Oct 21, 2020 at 11:59 AM
writer-profile-jennifer-sullivan
Jennifer Sullivan

Patriots Cheerleaders Staff

IMG_5119

2020 Audesse Award Recipient, Ashley Herron, is a graduate of Gordon College with degrees in Biology Pre-Med and Writing. Implementing her dual degrees, she pursued a career in medical writing before moving into the world of technology. As a young woman in the corporate world, she initiated a dynamic role for herself in disruptive marketing in the B2B data space; which led to her concentration in Organizational Behavior for her Masters in Business; received in 2018 at Harvard University.

IMG-5988

From a college athlete to being a New England Patriots Cheerleader, Ashley has always had a deep love for creating and being a part of teams. She cheered for the New England Patriots for the 2017-2018 season, which brought her many opportunities to make charitable appearances all throughout New England. She also traveled internationally with the team to Aruba for their swimsuit calendar shoot. Ashley also traveled as a Patriots Cheerleader to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the Patriots appearance in Super Bowl LII. There, she made several appearances on major networks including a feature with Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

IMG-8929

Whether cheering on the sidelines or teaching fitness classes, Ashley believes in empowering to pursue inner strength which reveals true beauty, and building individuals up collectively. Redefining beauty as strength has become a mission for Ashley. In 2009, she founded a 501c3 non-profit, Miss Pink, which advocates for female empowerment and supports breast cancer survivors and their families during treatment - by providing meals, transportation to and from treatment, childcare, cleaning services and more. Ashley currently serves as the President of the organization. Miss Pink has been recently acknowledged by the House of Representatives for their decade of service in the healthcare community. Ashley has also recently received the Young Alumni of the Year 2019 Award and 50 Under 50.

IMG_1057

After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses. In her spare time, she focuses her efforts on philanthropic endeavors and ways female organizations can empower one another to excel in the world of business.

IMG_6195

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Maddison is an avid softball player. Her team went undefeated this past fall! She is anxiously awaiting the start of the new season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah

When Junior Cheerleader Hannah's school closed at the start of the pandemic, she and her mom decided to start a Kindness Rocks project for their neighborhood.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria and Dana are doing their part to help with the response to the coronavirus and its effect on our local community. 
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Lacey has been keeping very busy during these uncertain times.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Mia

Mia Velez is an 8-year old Junior Patriots Cheerleader and a Masconomet Youth Cheerleader.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey & Emily Virtually Graduate

Patriots Cheerleaders Bailey and Emily celebrated their college graduations a little differently than expected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Kallie

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Kallie donated all of her birthday money to a charity in Australia while they battled devastating wildfires.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Shaye & Mackenzie

Shaye and Mackenzie handed out 96 bottles of sanitizer to those in need in their community. 

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots News Blitz 10/20: Newton takes responsibility

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/19

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 10/19: Rusty Patriots shut down in loss to Broncos

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Broncos Stats from Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Advertising