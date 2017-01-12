Patriots Cheerleaders Attend Pure Barre Foxborough Class

While looking forward to the Patriots' divisional playoff game taking place this Saturday, the Patriots Cheerleaders added a new workout to their routine. The squad attended a barre class at the new Pure Barre Foxborough studio located at Patriot Place. The class was taught by alumni cheerleader, Kelsey, so it was a fun and motivational workout for the whole squad as they were able to learn from one of their teammates. Photos from the class can be seen here