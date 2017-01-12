Patriots Cheerleaders Attend Pure Barre Foxborough Class

While looking forward to the Patriots' divisional playoff game taking place this Saturday, the Patriots Cheerleaders added a new workout to their routine. The squad attended a barre class at the new Pure Barre Foxborough studio located at Patriot Place. The class was taught by alumni cheerleader, Kelsey, so it was a fun and motivational workout for the whole squad as they were able to learn from one of their teammates. Photos from the class can be seen here
Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti
The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine
In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures
Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron
After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad
The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika
Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan
Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison
Junior Patriots Cheerleader Maddison is an avid softball player. Her team went undefeated this past fall! She is anxiously awaiting the start of the new season.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Hannah
When Junior Cheerleader Hannah's school closed at the start of the pandemic, she and her mom decided to start a Kindness Rocks project for their neighborhood.
Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria & Dana Contribute to COVID-19 Pandemic Response
Patriots Cheerleaders Victoria and Dana are doing their part to help with the response to the coronavirus and its effect on our local community.
Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Lacey
Junior Patriots Cheerleader Lacey has been keeping very busy during these uncertain times.
Patriots and Revolution host Women in Sports panel
The New England Patriots and New England Revolution hosted a virtual hour-long panel with influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11. The panelists offered pieces of advice and discussed their careers and challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry.