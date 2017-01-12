Patriots Cheerleaders Attend Pure Barre Foxborough Class

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 12, 2017 at 03:42 AM
New England Patriots
dd138270.jpg
Dwight Darian

While looking forward to the Patriots' divisional playoff game taking place this Saturday, the Patriots Cheerleaders added a new workout to their routine.  The squad attended a barre class at the new Pure Barre Foxborough studio located at Patriot Place.  The class was taught by alumni cheerleader, Kelsey, so it was a fun and motivational workout for the whole squad as they were able to learn from one of their teammates.  Photos from the class can be seen here

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

