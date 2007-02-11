Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Season's Greetings 2006

Day 6** - Thanksgiving Day! Turkey Day in Turkey! We donned our armour vests and helmets, boarded a C17 to fly to Balad, Iraq. There, we visited the local MASH unit, which is an amazing hospital. The entire hospital is in tents, with state of the art services. They can perform just about any type of operation in this hospital in the desert. If a troop makes it to this hospital, they have a 95% chance of survival. We then visited an armor tank repair shop. The cheerleaders rode in a Stryker vehicle to get to the venue to perform our second show. The front rows of the audience were injured troops. Despite the bandages, slings, wheelchairs and crutches, they seemed to enjoy the show. After signing autographs for 2 hours, we jumped back on the C-17 and headed for Baghdad.

Day 7 - We arrived in Baghdad at 2:30 in the morning and were brought to a huge tent with 25 cots. We made our beds, kept our bags off the floor as we were told to do in order to avoid any unwanted creatures climbing in, and we tried to sleep. There were helicopters flying overhead all night. That, coupled with the sound of mortars, made for a restless night. We had breakfast and lunch with the troops and made a visit to Saddam Hussein's Al Faw Palace. Next, we rode a bus to Camp Stryker, and ended up doing an impromptu performance. The troops, mainly marines, were THRILLED! We signed autographs for an hour or two and headed to Camp Victory for another performance and autograph session. Then, we jumped back on the C-17 and headed back to Turkey for some rest.

Day 8- We were able to sleep late! When we got up, we did some more shopping and had a restful day and night.

Day 9 - We flew in the C-17 to an undisclosed location downrange. Once there, we had lunch with the troops, made lots of visits, saw F-15 and B-1 Bombers, taxi'd a plane and did an autograph sesson in the dining facility. We then performed in another show. It was another great performance with a long autograph session at the end.

Day 10- We took a bus to another undisclosed location. After AFN interviews, we did another show and autograph session.