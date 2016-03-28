Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Nov 10 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 12 - 07:55 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

International Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Photos: Patriots celebrate first game in Germany with fan party in Frankfurt

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts: 10 Factors to Watch in Frankfurt

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

Photos: Pics from the practice field - Week 10, sponsored by Keches Law Group

Patriots touch down in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots Hold Practice at DFB Campus in Frankfurt, Germany 

Belestrator: Breaking Down the Defensive Playmakers for the Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Patriots Gameday Poster Series

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

Patriots Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now? Emily Comeau

The Patriots Cheerleaders Alumnae share what they have been up to since retiring their cheer uniform.

Mar 28, 2016 at 08:22 AM
New England Patriots

Emily (Bixler) Comeau, raised in Westerly, RI, was a New England Patriots Cheerleader for three seasons in the early 90s.  In the spring of 1991, right before graduation from the University of Massachusetts, Emily made the decision to drive to Boston to audition.  Amidst final exams she attended training camp, and was part of the first squad of cheerleaders to grace the field at Foxboro stadium after their hiatus in the late 80's.  

emily_clickthru.jpg

In 1994, during her final year on the squad, Emily began her accounting profession in Providence, RI.  Over the past two decades she has successfully climbed the ladder from Clerk, to Bookkeeper, to Controller.  She is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Bouvier Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in New England.  Since beginning her career at Bouvier in 2003 and under her guidance, the agency has tripled in size to over $100,000,000 in sales, with 112 employees and 6 locations throughout the State of Connecticut.  Bouvier Insurance is currently expanding into Emily's home state of Rhode Island to open their 7th location.

"As a gymnast and collegiate cheerleader, I had the athletic skills to make the team. The people skills I gained as a result of attending numerous Patriots team promotions gave me the confidence to lead in the boardroom." 

Emily resides in central Connecticut with her husband Drew, and her two lovely daughters, both of whom will be attending college this fall.  Her wedding to Drew in 1992 was attended by the entire first-year squad of cheerleaders, and was surely an event to remember!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2024 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2024 Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
news

For Patriots Cheerleader Olivia Kerins, nursing and philanthropy run in the family

'I hope to be a really strong voice for skin cancer prevention, and really, all forms of cancer prevention.'
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

Ahead of the Patriots-Colts matchup this season, Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker visited Germany this summer to meet fans & spread some spirit from New England! 
news

Four Patriots Cheerleaders celebrate college graduations

Alexa Pillsbury, Sarah Tong, Haley Schmich and Jillian Acevedo all recently earned their college degrees. Here's what is next for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2023 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2023 season.
news

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.
news

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Akosua Adzenyah discussed representation, setting high goals, and balancing her jobs as a dentist and New England Patriots Cheerleader at her alma mater on Saturday.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

Auditions for the 2023 Patriots Cheerleading squad are now open! The preliminary round is completely virtual and submissions are being accepted through February 24. 
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Calendar Launch Party 

The Patriots Cheerleaders will launch their 2023 Shoreline to Sideline Calendar at an open to the public event Thursday, December 15 at Gillette Stadium.
news

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Patriots vs. Colts: 10 Factors to Watch in Frankfurt

International Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Previewing the Colts in Germany

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Washington Commanders and preview their week ten international matchup against the Indianapolis Colts being played in Frankfurt, Germany.

Patriots All Access: Germany Edition, Colts Preview, Jason McCourty 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we are coming to you from Frankfurt, Germany!  Go behind the scenes, after years of preparation as the Patriots get ready to play in Germany. Plus, we talk to German native Markus Kuhn, as well as former Patriot Jason McCourty, who is broadcasting the game and shares his thoughts on the significance of the Patriots playing on foreign soil. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Job: Patriots Prepare for 3,600 Mile Journey to Germany

Get a behind the scenes look at the planning that went into the Patriots trip to Frankfurt, Germany where New England will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

The New England Patriots Foundation partnered with Cross Insurance to host Boots on The Ground at a special dedication ceremony today at Gillette Stadium, honoring U.S. service members and Gold Star families for their loved ones that were killed in global warfare after the September 11th attacks.

Markus Kuhn on Patriots Building a Fan Base in Germany

Steve Burton talks with former Patriots defensive lineman Markus Kuhn to discuss the NFL coming to Germany and what it means for Patriots fans.

One-on-One with Jason McCourty

Steve Burton walks through Frankfurt, Germany, and runs into none other than Jason McCourty. Jason speaks to the culture, cuisine, and all things Patriots in Frankfurt, in preparation for the Patriots-Colts matchup.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising