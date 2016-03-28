Patriots Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now? Emily Comeau

In 1994, during her final year on the squad, Emily began her accounting profession in Providence, RI. Over the past two decades she has successfully climbed the ladder from Clerk, to Bookkeeper, to Controller. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Bouvier Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in New England. Since beginning her career at Bouvier in 2003 and under her guidance, the agency has tripled in size to over $100,000,000 in sales, with 112 employees and 6 locations throughout the State of Connecticut. Bouvier Insurance is currently expanding into Emily's home state of Rhode Island to open their 7th location.