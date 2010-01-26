Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/26/2010

Jan 26, 2010 at 12:00 AM

While at a charity event yesterday supporting Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Patriots QB Tom Bradyspoke about a trio of important subjects according to the Boston Globe. Brady will not need surgery on his ribs or thumb and said, "Over the course of the year, we all deal with those. I'm feeling good. I really am. I'm excited I don't have to have surgery this offseason. A year ago at this time there were all these concerns about whether I was going to play this year. I was never concerned about that - I tried to tell you guys. It's nice to be in an offseason where I really feel I can get started right away." He added that there's no rush to extend his expiring contract that ends after the 2010 season. Brady also believes owners and players are not close in reaching an agreement for the looming uncapped 2011 season.

Brady acknowledged the team must enter an offseason of problem solving. "I talked about a lot of those over the course of the year. This is the part of the offseason where we try to solve those problems. Every team has problems, their strengths and weaknesses. It's about identifying those and figuring out ways to improve them."

According to a report from profootballtalk.com, former Patriots defensive coordinator Dean Pees has inked a deal to join the Baltimore Ravens as their new linebackers coach. Pees, who spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Patriots, decided to part ways with the organization after his contract expired after the season. The Ravens defeated the Patriots 33-14 in the Wild-card round of the playoffs.

S Brandon Meriweather, NT Vince Wilfork,*and GLogan Mankins *are the three players representing the Patriots at the Pro Bowl this coming Sunday in Miami. *ESPN Boston *reports Wilfork left this morning. The game will be played a week before the Super Bowl for the first time in an effort to increase interest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

