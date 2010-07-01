Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/1/2010

The lists just keep a-comin'. *The Boston Globe *is blogging today about a new list in ESPN the Magazine which ranks the top franchises in all the major sports. You might be surprised to see where the Patriots stand.
There's also an ESPN blog about the best Patriots team ever ... and their choice might raise an eyebrow or two as well.
NESN's website, meantime, takes a serious look at the Patriots defensive prospects in 2010.
And if you're looking for some preseason NFL predictions, check out this *USA TODAY *story that compiled all the preview magazines and their playoff picks.
Finally, **Vince Wilfork **needs help ... your help, apparently.