Patriots Individual Game Tickets To Go On Sale

Just a reminder that the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will offer fans an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m., when a few thousand tickets are released through Ticketmaster.

May 13, 2005 at 02:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Just a reminder that the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will offer fans an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m., when a few thousand tickets are released through Ticketmaster. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the World Champion New England Patriots, will be the only acceptable form of online or phone order payment for Patriots tickets.

All ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticketmaster offers two outlets to purchase tickets; online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone. Ticketmaster phone numbers vary by area code, please check your local listings. In the greater Boston area, please call 617-931-2222 or 508-931-2222. Once again, all phone and online orders must be made exclusively with a Visa credit card.

If recent years are any indication, fans can expect the most popular games to sellout within minutes and for all regular season games to be sold out within the 10 o'clock hour. If that occurs again this year, it will be the 12th consecutive season that the Patriots have sold out every game before the start of the regular season. The Patriots are enjoying a consecutive sellout streak of 115 games, a streak that began the year that Robert Kraft purchased the franchise with the 1994 season opener. The streak includes all preseason, regular season and postseason games since Sept. 4, 1994. When the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 regular season finale, the streak will extend to 125 consecutive games.

For the last 11 years, the Patriots have capped their season ticket sales to assure non-season ticket holders an opportunity to purchase tickets to individual games. Since then, the Patriots season ticket waiting list has grown in excess of 50,000 fans.

The on sale information for purchasing individual game tickets to Patriots games in 2005 is listed below:

Sale Date:Saturday, May 21
Time:10:00 am
Where:All ticket orders will be processed by Ticketmaster. Order online or call Ticketmaster (locally at either 508-931-2222 or 617-931-2222). Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.
For wheelchair accessible seating, please call 508-384-9191.
Prices:A limited number of tickets will be available in each price category, $125, $89, $75 and $59. Standing room only tickets will also be available for $49 (limit of 2 tickets per event for up to 4 tickets).
Limits:To extend the opportunity to fans throughout the region, the Patriots have once again set limits to the number of tickets fans can buy. Those limits have been set at eight regular season tickets per person, with no more than four tickets to any one game. Exceptions will be made for preseason games only.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

