Patriots Individual Game Tickets To Go On Sale

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Just a reminder that the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will offer fans an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m., when a few thousand tickets are released through Ticketmaster. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the World Champion New England Patriots, will be the only acceptable form of online or phone order payment for Patriots tickets.

All ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticketmaster offers two outlets to purchase tickets; online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone. Ticketmaster phone numbers vary by area code, please check your local listings. In the greater Boston area, please call 617-931-2222 or 508-931-2222. Once again, all phone and online orders must be made exclusively with a Visa credit card.

If recent years are any indication, fans can expect the most popular games to sellout within minutes and for all regular season games to be sold out within the 10 o'clock hour. If that occurs again this year, it will be the 12th consecutive season that the Patriots have sold out every game before the start of the regular season. The Patriots are enjoying a consecutive sellout streak of 115 games, a streak that began the year that Robert Kraft purchased the franchise with the 1994 season opener. The streak includes all preseason, regular season and postseason games since Sept. 4, 1994. When the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 regular season finale, the streak will extend to 125 consecutive games.

For the last 11 years, the Patriots have capped their season ticket sales to assure non-season ticket holders an opportunity to purchase tickets to individual games. Since then, the Patriots season ticket waiting list has grown in excess of 50,000 fans.

The on sale information for purchasing individual game tickets to Patriots games in 2005 is listed below: