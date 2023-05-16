Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs 

I've read a lot of comments regarding Malik Cunningham's running and elusiveness. What I don't see is his arm strength. Since neither Jones or Zappe is a slam dunk to produce at a high level this means that the door is slightly open for an athletic qb. Then again it could be an attempt to find a new Julius Edelman. I think he has a chance to stick with the team this year and contribute in some form next year. What do you see happening? - David Brown

Yeah, the knock of Cunningham is the deep ball strength and accuracy, although he's pretty good making reads and getting the ball out on the short stuff and obviously he has an electric gear when he runs the ball. Honestly, my hopes are far lower and it's that he can be a practice squad member who prepares the defense to face a high-level mobile quarterback. Once again, the team struggled to contain Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields when their teams went to a QB run-heavy approach. Aside from competing with Mac and Zap, aside from potential as a receiver, I think this is the way that Cunningham could have the biggest impact on an area of weakness. It may be behind the scenes but he's the kind of player they need to be better against. That said, I'm excited to see him get a chance this summer, even if it's just last reps against scout teams. He's that fast.

When is Mapu expecred to be cleared? In OTAs, minicamp or training camp? - @Baderthfc

He said after he was drafted that he expects to be ready by training camp and I really hope that that is the case because anytime a rookie gets stuck on the sidelines in their first summer it can be hard to overcome. It will be tough to get a read on this over the next month in OTAs as we'll often see players still recovering from injury still involved in the light practices but then begin training camp on the PUP list. The sooner Mapu is out there the better chance he has of earning the coach's trust and carving out a rookie role for himself.

Do you feel the offensive line is better served with Onwenu at tackle or guard at this point? - @PatrickWSherry

Given what we heard from Matt Groh around the draft it sounds like Onwenu has settled in at right guard, the position he played in college. It's fair to wonder what his fate is after the team drafted three players who all have similar body types to him and could all theoretically play right guard as well. For those reasons it's fair to wonder if the best starting five offensive linemen might include Onwenu out at tackle, something that would also raise his free agency value next offseason as well. I've found myself wondering if Sow or Mafi really pop in camp like Onwenu did, if Onwenu could be a tradeable asset this summer to help fill out some holes. I hate to imagine getting rid of a blue chip internally developed player, but Sow and Mafi have a lot to like about them as well. ­

How long do you think the pats will hold onto Nick Folk? - @JoelShapiro20

Honestly, I think it will just depend on how well he kicks this summer against Chad Ryland. I do still see a competition for the two of them, even with the team spending a fourth-round pick on Ryland. A fifth rounder didn't stop Folk in 2020 and granted he's three years older now and getting close to 40 but his consistency isn't something that is all that easy to find. I don't think it's hard to imagine Folk getting cut at the end of camp then returning so that the team can stash Ryland on the practice squad after protecting him through final cuts. I think this will be one spot that will be clarified a bit after OTAs, as it was obvious in 2020 that Rohrwasser was nowhere near ready to dethrone Folk.

Do you think that Reiff is an upgrade over Wynn? - @P1gully

I do, but I'm not sure if that will be enough for what the Patriots need. I got the sense last year that Wynn just wasn't all that engaged, but I don't think that will be a problem with the vet Reiff who is known for his leadership and dedication. Now, how well will that translate to the field. Reiff's age is an obvious factor but on the PFF stats alone, Wynn was ranked 106th at tackle last season, Reiff was 67th. So yeah, it looks like an upgrade but how much? Depends on what Reiff has left in the tank and how well new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is able to bring everything together. ­

Will OTAs give us a clear indication that the offense is moving in a more competent/complex direction or will we have to wait for minicamp? - @MrPettingZoo