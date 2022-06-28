Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

I have heard lots about the disappointing first year Nelson Agholor, Davon Godchaux and to a lesser extent Jonnu Smith all had. For cap reasons, it seems all will be on the roster this season. I am wondering if what we saw last season is what we will get this year, or if there is hope for significant improvement now that they are all more familiar with the team. Have the Patriots seen other players obtained through trade/free agency show a big year one to year two improvement? -Doug Thompson

Quite a few factors to consider here, so let's start first with Mac Jones as he relates to Agholor and Smith. It's hard to compare to the past, i.e., when Brady was here, because he was already embedded in the offense. So if players didn't really click in the first year with him, it's was probably unlikely that they would suddenly get on Brady's page in Year Two. Last year, they were all figuring it out together with all the new veteran weapons and the rookie quarterback not only digesting the playbook but understanding how each other like to play. So from that angle, as it regards to Mac, I think there are reasons to be optimistic. Both Smith and Agholor looked very involved and active in OTAs and that's a good early sign. But I'd also temper those expectations on those players as well, because while I think both can be better, I am not sure either is going to reach All-Pro status just because they are more familiar with the offense and Mac now. Add in some new weapons like DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton, and they could eat into Agholor's role a bit, as well as Smith's potential targets that were already taking a hit with the presence of Hunter Henry. That's just a reminder that ultimately it's about the offense as a whole taking the next step, no matter who is making the key plays.

As for Godchaux, I do think there's some learning curve on the defensive line as well, and while I wasn't as down on him as some might've been last year, I do think he can make strides in a second season as he's asked to take on more double teams. But similarly, it's hard to see Godchaux becoming a dominant force inside just because he has some experience in New England. I think he can be a very solid interior role player and the Patriots really need him to be without any significant new pieces behind him to play with. -Mike Dussault

I perceive Bill Belichick as the greatest NFL coach of all-time. Arguably, at least in the top three. His football knowledge is vast, and he is widely considered a defensive mastermind. Lately, there has been much consternation in the media of the Patriots not naming an OC. I do not see this a problem as some see it, for these reasons. Bill Belichick could not be a defensive mastermind without knowing a lot about opposing offenses. He has seen a great many offenses, and devised gameplans to beat them. The two offensive asst. coaches were on BB's staff for years and was schooled by him and had access to vast football knowledge (from him). Although Matt Patricia was a defensive coach, as I mentioned, one cannot be a defensive coach without knowledge of opposing offenses, which Patricia was privy to with BB. Also, both Patricia and Joe Judge were NFL head coaches. One cannot become an NFL head coach without the ability to conceive, design, implement and install an offense regardless whether they come from a defensive or special teams background. Consequently, I see the Patriots offensive staff as one of, if not the most experienced in all the league. I do not see BB as worried about his offensive staff. I would like your opinion of this statement and any added thoughts. -Ken Scott

I think there is some nuance to explore here. You're right, Belichick knows everything there is to know about football and just because he has the reputation for being a defensive mastermind, it clearly ties into the offense where he has just as much expertise and knowledge. It's not much of a stretch to say Patricia and Judge have similar understanding of offensive football given their varied experience in the game as well. So yes, as far as knowledge, it's all there. At this point they are well on their way to installing the post-McDaniels offense whatever that might look like. The previous offense was modeled around Brady, and while Mac has some Brady-like traits, he also has his own strengths and weaknesses around which things should now be tailored to. I have no doubt they understand that and have everything in motion for Mac.

With all that said, I think the concern lies in the heat-of-the-moment playcalling on offense and the strategic punches and counter punches that experienced offensive coaches understand. Especially today, offensive fireworks and hotshot coordinators and schemes are all the rage, with the Kyle Shanahan tree getting most of the attention. McDaniels had that kind of juice. And even though BB and the current coaches understand it all, it's understandable that fans want the offense to make major strides under Mac in his second season and aren't quite sure how even an experienced defensive playcaller in Patricia can tack to the offensive side and know all the right buttons to push when sequencing plays and attacking defenses.