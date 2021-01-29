Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jan 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 31 - 11:59 PM

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Patriots News Blitz 1/29: Pats meet with Senior Bowl QBs

Jan 29, 2021 at 08:20 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe kicks things off on this Friday morning, as he reports from the Senior Bowl that the Patriots interviewed quarterbacks Mac Jones and Jamie Newman in Mobile. While this shouldn't be much of a surprise, it's still interesting to note that the team is doing their due diligence on two players at a big position of long-term need.

McBride also has a feature on Boston College tight end Hunter Long, who is also competing in Mobile to secure his drafts status.

Tom E. Curran has Tom Brady as the only thing that stands between the Patriots and the burgeoning dynasty in Kansas City. Colleague Phil Perry takes a look at the young Patriots linebackers and ponders if they can take the defense to the next level.

NESN.com has Tedy Bruschi telling WEEI that he thinks that Matthew Stafford isn't a good fit for the Patriots.

Zack Cox of NESN thinks it's a long shot for the Patriots to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly has asked for a trade this offseason. Cox also relays Tom Brady's message about his 20 amazing years in New England and that he wouldn't have changed a thing. Andy Hart of WEEI dissects the complicated situation between the Pats and Brady.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal relays his thoughts on the Pats' chances at Watson while Pats Pulpit's Bernd Buchmasser examines the situation that Nick Caserio has landed in with the Texans.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 1/28: Potential QB return in the cards?

The Patriots continue to have a close eye on the Senior Bowl, while the media examines their options at the quarterback position, whether it's a rookie or a veteran.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/27: Senior Bowl scouting gets underway

In today's News Blitz, the Senior Bowl is a big focus as teams get their first in-person looks at many prospects, while the quarterback question remains at the forefront of Patriots' offseason.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/26: Weighing potential QB moves

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/25: Super Bowl 55 matchup set

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/14: Putting the pieces together

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/13: Early looks at the mocks

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/7: Taking stock as changes begin to arrive early

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Avid 'Rocket League' gamer Cody Davis wins match on Twitch livestream

Patriots News Blitz 1/29: Pats meet with Senior Bowl QBs

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft says he'll match $25,000 donations for A.J. Quetta on "Greg Hill Show" 

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

NFL Explained: Microsoft Surface Sideline Viewing System

Learn about the sideline technology revolutionizing the game of football.

Daniel Jeremiah's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Take a look at NFL Network's at the first version of Daniel Jeremiah's 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Bucky Brooks' top two Senior Bowl practice standouts from Thursday

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks' reveals the top two Senior Bowl practice standouts from Thursday.

From the Vault: Our first McCourty Twins interview at 2011 Pro Bowl

We go into the vault for our first ever interview with Patriots safety Devin McCourty and Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty. Devin, Jason and their mom share stories at the 2011 pro bowl.

PFF's Mike Renner reveals his top four Senior Bowl practice performers of 2021

PFF's Mike Renner reveals his top four Senior Bowl practice performers of 2021.

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

Delve into the life of Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland in which he discusses the reasons of why he pursued a career as a collegiate professor.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising