Patriots News Blitz 1/29: Pats meet with Senior Bowl QBs

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe kicks things off on this Friday morning, as he reports from the Senior Bowl that the Patriots interviewed quarterbacks Mac Jones and Jamie Newman in Mobile. While this shouldn't be much of a surprise, it's still interesting to note that the team is doing their due diligence on two players at a big position of long-term need.

McBride also has a feature on Boston College tight end Hunter Long, who is also competing in Mobile to secure his drafts status.

Tom E. Curran has Tom Brady as the only thing that stands between the Patriots and the burgeoning dynasty in Kansas City. Colleague Phil Perry takes a look at the young Patriots linebackers and ponders if they can take the defense to the next level.

NESN.com has Tedy Bruschi telling WEEI that he thinks that Matthew Stafford isn't a good fit for the Patriots.

Zack Cox of NESN thinks it's a long shot for the Patriots to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly has asked for a trade this offseason. Cox also relays Tom Brady's message about his 20 amazing years in New England and that he wouldn't have changed a thing. Andy Hart of WEEI dissects the complicated situation between the Pats and Brady.