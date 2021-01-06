Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Nick Caserio will leave the Patriots to become the general manager of the Houston Texans, in the first major change for the team in the 2021 offseason. It's sure to not be the last.

Here's all the news you need to get caught up as the page continues to turn from the 2020 season to what is already shaping up to be another season marked by change.

To complicate matters, potential in-house replacement Dave Ziegler is an interview target for the Denver Broncos, as PatsPulpit illustrates.