Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Nick Caserio will leave the Patriots to become the general manager of the Houston Texans, in the first major change for the team in the 2021 offseason. It's sure to not be the last.
Here's all the news you need to get caught up as the page continues to turn from the 2020 season to what is already shaping up to be another season marked by change.
Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal breaks down the report that Caserio is headed to Houston. The Athletic breaks down the move from both team's perspectives. Karen Guregian takes a look at some potential replacements for Caserio, including Scott Pioli. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal also ponders what's next for the Patriots front office.
To complicate matters, potential in-house replacement Dave Ziegler is an interview target for the Denver Broncos, as PatsPulpit illustrates.
Phil Perry likes the Dolphins committing to Tua Tagovailoa, as it means one less team above the Patriots looking for a new quarterback. It's still shaping up to be a long shot for the Patriots at 15 to get one of the impact rookie signal callers. Zack Cox of NESN jumps into the offseason, breaking down the biggest questions for each position group. Ryan Hannable of WEEI hands out his season superlatives with second-year receiver Jakobi Meyers picking up his vote for team MVP. He also picks five players to look forward to in 2021.
Richard Seymour was announced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third-straight year, Andrew Callahan of the Herald breaks down Seymour's chances this time around, which includes competition from some former rivals like Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne.