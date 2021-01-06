Official website of the New England Patriots

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

Jan 06, 2021

Jan 06, 2021 at 08:34 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Nick Caserio will leave the Patriots to become the general manager of the Houston Texans, in the first major change for the team in the 2021 offseason. It's sure to not be the last.

Here's all the news you need to get caught up as the page continues to turn from the 2020 season to what is already shaping up to be another season marked by change.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal breaks down the report that Caserio is headed to Houston. The Athletic breaks down the move from both team's perspectives. Karen Guregian takes a look at some potential replacements for Caserio, including Scott Pioli. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal also ponders what's next for the Patriots front office.

To complicate matters, potential in-house replacement Dave Ziegler is an interview target for the Denver Broncos, as PatsPulpit illustrates.

Phil Perry likes the Dolphins committing to Tua Tagovailoa, as it means one less team above the Patriots looking for a new quarterback. It's still shaping up to be a long shot for the Patriots at 15 to get one of the impact rookie signal callers. Zack Cox of NESN jumps into the offseason, breaking down the biggest questions for each position group. Ryan Hannable of WEEI hands out his season superlatives with second-year receiver Jakobi Meyers picking up his vote for team MVP. He also picks five players to look forward to in 2021.

Richard Seymour was announced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third-straight year, Andrew Callahan of the Herald breaks down Seymour's chances this time around, which includes competition from some former rivals like Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne.

