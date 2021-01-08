Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

Andy Hart of WEEI speaks with Dante Scarnecchia as he lays out how the Patriots were overdue for the kind of season that they had in 2020. As always, Coach Scar has plenty of interesting insight.

Lauren Campbell of NESN relays that Mike Florio believes that Jimmy Garoppolo will end up under center for the Pats next season. NESN also has more on Todd McShay's latest mock draft which seems too good to be true with Justin Fields sliding all the way to the Patriots at 15th overall.

Phil Perry lays out who could be next in line after Nick Caserio after he was announced as the new GM of the Houston Texans on a six-year deal.

Evan Lazar of CLNS offers his two-part plan to re-build the Patriots this offseason, breaking things down by offense and defense. Lots of good insight on both free agent and draft potential fits.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald offers his season-ending report card for the team, while colleague Karen Guregian breaks down where things went wrong for the defense this season.

