Patriots News Blitz 10/16: Pats development back in focus

Oct 16, 2020 at 07:49 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

WEEI has reactions by players to the returns of Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore to the practice field on Thursday. Needless to say, the energy was back.

Doug Kyed of NESN takes a closer look at Gunner Olszewski and how he's improved his NFL awareness over the last year.

Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald focuses on Chase Winovich's development in his second year, as the edge player has been consistently making plays early in the season, while colleague Andrew Callahan has the team returning some normalcy on the practice field.

Greg Bedard answers plenty of fan questions in his weekly mailbag for Boston Sports Journal.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston says Le'Veon Bell landing with the Chiefs is the second-best outcome the Patriots could've hoped for.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media offers his insightful gameplan with plenty of X's and O's as to how the Patriots should attack the Broncos.

