Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 02 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 04 - 01:55 PM

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Locker Room Celebration Following the Victory against the Raiders

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

Oct 02, 2020 at 09:25 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

As the Patriots continue to prepare for their trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, Cam Newton checked in with the media on Thursday. His comments have become a highlight each week, both for the entertainment value and for the thoughtful and insightful words he uses.

The Boston Herald believes Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels has been the perfect match. ESPN.com has Newton referring to joining the Patriots as a business trip. Newton says Julian Edelman remains a dominant player.

NBC Sports Boston says time of possession isn’t as big a deal as many believe. The Boston Herald says the Patriots will need more from Stephon Gilmore in order to pull off the upset in Kansas City. Boston Sports Journal has similar feelings about the secondary in general.

NBC Sports Boston has some suggestions as to how to handle the Patriots crowded running backs room.

WEEI.com says the Patriots have nothing to lose in Kansas City.

The Boston Globe has Chase Winovich talking about incorporating yoga into his routine.

Meanwhile, Newton claims Patrick Mahomes is changing the game in Kansas City. The Providence Journal says Newton and Mahomes have plenty of mutual respect for each other.

The Kansas City Star writes about the Chiefs quietly improving defense. The key for a KC victory is containing Newton and keeping tabs on Edelman, which is easier said than done.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/29: Passing (or running) grades for Pats 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Brandon Copeland to host virtual financial literacy assembly for students, teachers and parents

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

Transcript: Andy Reid Conference Call 9/30

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Patriots News Blitz 9/29: Passing (or running) grades for Pats 

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/28: Wise's hard work rewarded with first-ever touchdown

Advertising