Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

As the Patriots continue to prepare for their trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, Cam Newton checked in with the media on Thursday. His comments have become a highlight each week, both for the entertainment value and for the thoughtful and insightful words he uses.
The Boston Herald believes Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels has been the perfect match. ESPN.com has Newton referring to joining the Patriots as a business trip. Newton says Julian Edelman remains a dominant player.
NBC Sports Boston says time of possession isn’t as big a deal as many believe. The Boston Herald says the Patriots will need more from Stephon Gilmore in order to pull off the upset in Kansas City. Boston Sports Journal has similar feelings about the secondary in general.
NBC Sports Boston has some suggestions as to how to handle the Patriots crowded running backs room.
WEEI.com says the Patriots have nothing to lose in Kansas City.
The Boston Globe has Chase Winovich talking about incorporating yoga into his routine.
Meanwhile, Newton claims Patrick Mahomes is changing the game in Kansas City. The Providence Journal says Newton and Mahomes have plenty of mutual respect for each other.
The Kansas City Star writes about the Chiefs quietly improving defense. The key for a KC victory is containing Newton and keeping tabs on Edelman, which is easier said than done.